Central absorbs opening run by Knights to repeat

Although Jessica Hulsey briefly cut the difference to 18-17 from long range, Farmington pushed back with six straight points.

Sweeney connected with Duncan on an outlet pass for a fast-break layup, and Roth found room along the baseline for a driving finish at 26-19.

Kimball sparked Central again with consecutive 3-pointers, but the Knights maintained a 28-25 halftime edge after freshman reserve Angelia Davis added a late steal and layup.

Eaton tied the contest at 32-32 with her lone 3-pointer, and Horton handed Central its first lead at 36-35 on a sudden attack from the left side with 3:51 left in the third quarter.

Horton increased the margin to five with a steal and layup after Norris hit a couple from the stripe, and the Lady Rebels suddenly elected to halt their own momentum in unconventional fashion.

Farmington got a jumper from Gerstner to make it 40-37, then sagged and conceded the final shot as Central waited more than three minutes before missing a forced 15-footer at the buzzer.