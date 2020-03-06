Central absorbs opening run by Knights to repeat

PARK HILLS – For the second straight year in a district final, Kaley Kimball provided the hot hand under pressure that propelled the Central girls basketball team to victory.
The junior forward spurred a comeback by netting 10 of her game-high 23 points in the second quarter after the Lady Rebels were initially rocked by Farmington on Thursday night.
Central drastically slowed the pace to its benefit once eventually surging ahead, and punctuated a Class 4, District 2 repeat by prevailing 54-45 on its home court.
Sophia Horton finished with 10 points and seven rebounds, and senior Avery Norris totaled nine points and eight assists while going 9-of-10 from the line.
Central (22-5) outscored the Knights 14-6 over the last seven minutes, and secured a state sectional rematch with Notre Dame at the Farmington Civic Center on Tuesday night.
Jade Roth compiled 16 points and seven rebounds for Farmington (13-13), which displayed no signs of intimidation despite starting four freshmen in the marquee game of the season.
Kimball notched a key putback after Roth slashed to keep the second-seeded Knights within 40-39, and the Lady Rebels were content to reduce the number of possessions down the stretch.
A vocal section of the crowd jeered as Central held the ball at the midcourt logo for extended stretches, looking to coax Farmington out of its box-and-one defense designed to harass Horton.
But the tactic succeeded for the Lady Rebels, who executed a perfect backdoor pass from Abby Holmes to Horton before Kimball stopped and drilled a 12-footer to make it 46-39.
A putback by Knights senior Abby Cassimatis was answered as Aubree Eaton finished a driving layup with 1:51 to play, and subsequent free throws stretched the final margin.
Norris directed a Central offense that committed only five turnovers, and knocked down 20 consecutive free throws in two tournament games before missing her final toss of the night.
Farmington landed a stunning scoring punch over the first 4 ½ minutes, building an 11-0 lead as Skylar Sweeney capped the opening run with a 3-pointer.
Roth and fellow forward Grace Duncan aggressively looked to attack inside while alternating the first four baskets of the game. Central conversely missed its first four shots from the field.
Emma Gerstner established a 14-5 advantage with a 3-pointer off the bench, but Horton sank a triple with 5 seconds left in the first quarter to commence a gradual comeback.
Although Jessica Hulsey briefly cut the difference to 18-17 from long range, Farmington pushed back with six straight points.
Sweeney connected with Duncan on an outlet pass for a fast-break layup, and Roth found room along the baseline for a driving finish at 26-19.
Kimball sparked Central again with consecutive 3-pointers, but the Knights maintained a 28-25 halftime edge after freshman reserve Angelia Davis added a late steal and layup.
Eaton tied the contest at 32-32 with her lone 3-pointer, and Horton handed Central its first lead at 36-35 on a sudden attack from the left side with 3:51 left in the third quarter.
Horton increased the margin to five with a steal and layup after Norris hit a couple from the stripe, and the Lady Rebels suddenly elected to halt their own momentum in unconventional fashion.
Farmington got a jumper from Gerstner to make it 40-37, then sagged and conceded the final shot as Central waited more than three minutes before missing a forced 15-footer at the buzzer.
Duncan totaled 10 points and five rebounds while Trista Hampton and Anna McKinney each made three assists for the Knights, who are projected to return seven players from its regular rotation of nine.
Only four fouls were called in the first half as Central swept Farmington in three meetings this season.