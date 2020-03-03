Central answers Potosi with big fourth quarter

Potosi (13-14) offered a competitive challenge in the final chapter of a tumultuous season that included numerous injuries and abrupt coaching changes before opening night.

Starting seniors Jayleen Like and Olivia Coleman each netted 15 points in defeat. The Lady Trojans were an admirable 11-of-14 from the line.

Like hit a running bank shot, and Annie McCaul added two free throws to keep Potosi within 24-19 at halftime. Like then produced seven points in the third quarter.

Coleman capped her varsity career with 1,215 points following a late triple from the right side, and will continue playing at Culver-Stockton College next season.

Central never trailed after Kimball opened the contest with a 3-point play and subsequent jumper on passes from Abby Holmes.

Eaton used a perimeter ball fake and drive to extend the early lead, then knocked down a 3-pointer to make the margin 16-6 on the Lady Rebels’ next possession.

Potosi navigated the first quarter with threes from Madeline Bradley, Coleman and Like, but still trailed 18-11 through eight minutes.