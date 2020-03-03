Central answers Potosi with big fourth quarter

PARK HILLS – With so much attention paid to shadowing Central leading scorer Sophia Horton, senior Avery Norris seized an opportunity to carry the offense at crucial moments on Monday night.
Norris scored 14 of her game-high 25 points during the fourth quarter, and the top-seeded Lady Rebels topped Potosi 59-46 in the Class 4, District 2 semifinal round.
Aubree Eaton added 15 points, and Central remarkably drained 23-of-24 free throws while advancing to face Farmington for the championship on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Fourth-seeded Potosi maintained a solid upset bid through three quarters, and even had a tying 3-point attempt rattle out at 38-35 as time expired.
But the Lady Rebels scored the first eight points of the fourth, part of a clinching 16-4 run, and created a 54-39 separation as Norris finished back-to-back driving layups.
Central (21-5) began the final stanza with entry passes that Norris and Eaton converted into baskets, and was rewarded for aggressively attacking the rim.
Norris was a perfect 11-of-11 from the stripe, and Eaton went 6-of-6. Kaley Kimball chipped in seven points, Horton added six assists with five points, and Madison Holmes grabbed eight rebounds in the win.
Potosi (13-14) offered a competitive challenge in the final chapter of a tumultuous season that included numerous injuries and abrupt coaching changes before opening night.
You have free articles remaining.
Starting seniors Jayleen Like and Olivia Coleman each netted 15 points in defeat. The Lady Trojans were an admirable 11-of-14 from the line.
Like hit a running bank shot, and Annie McCaul added two free throws to keep Potosi within 24-19 at halftime. Like then produced seven points in the third quarter.
Coleman capped her varsity career with 1,215 points following a late triple from the right side, and will continue playing at Culver-Stockton College next season.
Central never trailed after Kimball opened the contest with a 3-point play and subsequent jumper on passes from Abby Holmes.
Eaton used a perimeter ball fake and drive to extend the early lead, then knocked down a 3-pointer to make the margin 16-6 on the Lady Rebels’ next possession.
Potosi navigated the first quarter with threes from Madeline Bradley, Coleman and Like, but still trailed 18-11 through eight minutes.
Central threw the ball out of bounds after waiting nearly a full minute to shoot, and Potosi opened the second quarter with an identical result after possessing for 58 seconds.
The Lady Rebels briefly established their largest advantage of 22-11 on two free throws by Eaton. The Lady Trojans answered with an 8-2 spurt.
Bradley scored eight points and Kya Gibson added six for Potosi, which was swept by Central in four meeting this winter.