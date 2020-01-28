FARMINGTON – The Central girls basketball team recognized a flaw in their offensive approach during the first half, and offered a more aggressive presence out of the locker room.
The Lady Rebels attacked the basket more frequently after suffering 11 turnovers ahead of the break, and emerged with a 58-42 conference win Monday night over Farmington.
Kaley Kimball knocked down several mid-range jumpers to register a game-high 18 points as Central (15-3, 3-0) outscored the Knights 34-15 in the second half.
Farmington (8-7, 2-1) unofficially shot 28 percent from the field, but stayed well within striking distance at 43-39 when Grace Duncan sank a 3-pointer with 5:33 remaining.
The Lady Rebels countered with a clinching 15-3 run. Kimball started it with a pivotal putback, and sank a 14-footer on their next possession.
Sophia Horton was held without a field goal during a patient first half, but became a force inside to tally 17 points and 12 rebounds while going 7-of-9 from the line.
Her uncontested layup off a rebound and pass from Abby Holmes bumped the margin to 54-41. Central will host unbeaten Ste. Genevieve on Thursday for first place in the MAAA Large-School Division.
Freshman Jade Roth powered the Knights with 12 points, and senior Abby Cassimatis further bolstered the post with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Farmington easily won the turnover battle in the first half, and induced consecutive backcourt fouls after getting a steal in the second quarter.
Skylar Sweeney swished her first of two 3-pointers, and Angelia Davis intercepted a pass near midcourt before converting a layup through contact for a 22-16 lead.
Central answered with a 7-0 spurt as Jessica Hulsey hit from long range and Avery Norris followed with another jumper, but a Cassimatis putback spotted the Knights an eventual 27-24 edge.
Farmington faced tougher perimeter defense after the break, and surrendered another 7-0 spurt that spanned a longer duration of 4 ½ minutes.
Norris remained a consistent factor for the Lady Rebels – totaling 12 points, six assists and four steals – and was fouled from behind on a made floater for a 34-29 Central edge.
A strange sequence resulted in another Central field goal as the period expired. Five-tenths of a second were initially restored upon deliberation by officials after the ball landed out of bounds.
The substitution buzzer then sounded inadvertently as Central executed an inbounds play for a made layup. Although that basket was negated, the second try was likewise successful as Norris scored.
The lead alternated five times before the spirited first stanza concluded. Emma Gerstner chased down a long outlet pass for a layup and 11-10 Farmington advantage.
Sweeney scored nine points, and the Knights made 12-of-15 free throws as a club.
Holmes had six points for the Lady Rebels, and chipped in two early baskets while Kimball sat briefly with two personal fouls.
