Central defense corrals West County in fourth

PARK HILLS – Central accomplished its defensive mission of limiting touches for the West County post players, and won a battle of neighboring state-ranked girls basketball programs on Thursday night.

Kinley Norris scored a game-high 15 points after missing both meetings last season due to injury, and the Lady Rebels prevailed 48-39 after committing only seven turnovers.

Halle Richardson added 11 points plus six rebounds, and Khloe Dischbein provided 10 points. Central (10-2) punctuated the victory on a composed 12-2 run.

The contest followed a trajectory reminiscent of last year’s showdown in early January when the Lady Bulldogs were held scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Lilly James put West County (11-2) ahead 37-36 this time with 7:28 to play on her third 3-pointer of the night. That shot marked the last field goal surrendered by the Lady Rebels.

Dischbein answered with a pull-up jumper, and Allysa O’Connor finished a left-handed layup. Norris used an excellent one-on-one post move to extend the Central momentum.

Alivia Simily countered with free throws to make it 42-39 with 3:51 left, but the Lady Bulldogs could not capitalize after she stole an entry pass on the ensuing possession.

Allysa O’Connor shined with nine rebounds and six assists, and delivered a smooth pass across the lane for Dischbein. The lead remained safe as West County missed its final six shots from the field.

Dischbein hustled back to swat the ball away after missing a layup for a key steal. Norris, who picked up two fouls within the first four minutes, avoided further danger and knocked down 6-of-7 free throws.

Morgan Simily paced West County with 11 points after converting a couple of offensive rebounds into baskets and sinking two more shots in the lane.

Alivia Simily chipped in eight points, and answered a Richardson basket with an attacking layup to bring the Lady Bulldogs within 12-8 as the first quarter ended.

Central restored a 21-14 cushion on a feed from Allysa O’Connor to sister Taylor O’Connor after Norris scored with a quick catch and shot during an inbounds play.

West County forward Alexis Hedgcorth was held to one field goal while battling Richardson and reserve forward Courtney Dortch inside, but also gathered a game-high 12 rebounds.

The persistence of Hedgcorth managed to draw the fourth foul against Dortch and third on Richardson before the third quarter elapsed.

The Lady Bulldogs rallied with two 3-poitners by James plus a conventional 3-point play by Morgan Simily before Alivia Simily gave them a 34-33 edge to finish the stanza.

West County totaled 11 turnovers as its five-game win streak was ultimately snapped. James gave her team a 9-4 margin in bench scoring as Bailey Skiles represented a second forward among the starting five.

Norris sank the lone 3-pointer made by Central less than three minutes into the action. The Lady Rebels led 23-20 at halftime.