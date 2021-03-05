Central defense rises to Ste. Gen. challenge

POTOSI – The Central girls basketball team arrived at Potosi High School on Thursday with the purpose of returning to form that merited a preseason No. 1 state ranking.
Senior guard Aubree Eaton hustled for consecutive steals in the opening minute, and a clear message was delivered. The Lady Rebels were indeed hungry and focused.
“We were ready to get back at them from our earlier loss this season, and had a bunch of ambition,” Eaton said. “We knew it would be a tough game, and had to step it up defensively.”
Central quickly jumped ahead of Ste. Genevieve 10-0, and resisted every threat from the athletic rival Dragons to claim a third consecutive Class 4, District 2 title.
Sophia Horton poured in 22 points, fellow senior Kaley Kimball accounted for 18 more, and shutdown transition defense guided a 64-52 triumph.
Horton sank five straight free throws down the stretch, and watched the final seconds tick away from the sideline with classmates Kimball, Eaton and Jessica Hulsey smiling and celebrating nearby.
“We’ve been preparing over the last couple of weeks, and just really wanted it and did everything we could for it,” Horton said. “The feeling right now is surreal and we played our hearts out.”
Eaton posted eight points while managing the last 10 minutes with four personal fouls. Junior guard Madison Holmes had a breakout effort with eight rebounds and six points.
Senior guard Maci Reynolds carried a majority of the Ste. Genevieve scoring output with a game-high 23 points. Marysa Flieg added 10 and Sydney Bumgardaner netted nine on three 3-pointers.
The Lady Rebels removed a paramount dimension of the Ste. Genevieve attack, as Eaton and Holmes primarily discouraged any long outlet passes in potential fast-break situations.
Track star Megan Aubuchon often finishes such plays with layups ahead of the pack, but was limited to four points resulting from two interior feeds. She scored a team-high 20 in the semifinal round.
“We worked really hard to sprint back on defense and stop her,” Horton said. “Our guards and everyone did a wonderful job, and definitely executed what we had been preparing for.”
“That was one of the first things we focused on,” Eaton added. “We had to send two safeties back. One was in charge of stopping Aubuchon and one was in charge of stopping Reynolds.”
It was a stellar showing amid high stakes from a Central squad that limped into the postseason on the heels of a humbling loss to the same St. Clair squad that Ste. Genevieve soundly defeated on Tuesday.
Central (19-4) advanced to face New Madrid in the state sectional round on Wednesday. The location of that contest has yet to be officially announced.
“We have not played well in the last three weeks with the snow and no practices. It’s been a mess and I was really concerned about that tonight,” Central coach Josh Mapes said. “But our kids knew what was on the line, and it was a gutsy performance as far as blocking out and rebounding.”
Ste. Genevieve (18-6) mostly relied on perimeter shooting to stay close, hitting four 3-pointers in the third quarter and two more in the fourth.
Flieg cut the difference to 45-40 after earning free throws. She corralled an offensive rebound moments later, but no foul was assessed when she was bumped from behind to the floor and out of bounds.
Horton capitalized on that break with a slashing drive that drew contact for a 3-point play. After traveling was whistled against the Dragons, she netted another basket inside to make the margin 50-40.
“I thought Sophia played really passive the first couple of quarters, but still did an outstanding job. She had to do so much, helping us break the press or helping to guard their best player,” Mapes said. “And then in the fourth quarter, you could see it in her eyes. She was wanting to take over the game and did.”
The Dragons renewed their ferocious full-court effort with Reynolds and Abby Moore spearheading the pressure, but Central handled it well enough to melt the clock and draw several late fouls.
Ste. Genevieve dominated the Lady Rebels 53-41 last month on the path to a third consecutive MAAA Large-School championship, but again fell short while chasing an elusive district crown.
Central remembered the sting from that loss, and emulated a tradition of the Dragons by belting out a gleeful rendition of the school song with its traveling fans.
“We definitely had something to prove, and wanted to redeem ourselves from that loss to St. Clair,” Horton said. “This past week of practice has really been tough.”
The neutral rubber game – each team won on its home floor earlier this season – was bountiful in talent and experience. Five of the eight starting seniors between the schools have already signed with various college programs. The other three are each poised to do likewise.
Freshman guard Kinley Norris had the only six bench points for either side, and provided eight rebounds plus four timely assists as the Lady Rebels greatly reduced their frequency of substitutions.
Norris fired a dart from the right corner to Holmes for a basket on the left low block, then found Kimball on the doorstep for a 3-point play off broken pressure to restore a 41-30 advantage.
“Our secondary players really won this game,” Mapes said. “Madison played her best game against the best pressure we’ve seen. Aubree played well at the beginning and really helped us handle the ball in the fourth quarter. I thought Kinley and Jessica also did a lot of special things tonight.”
Ste. Genevieve trailed 30-20 at halftime after Eaton curled into the lane for a Central layup, but enjoyed its best defensive success while inducing eight turnovers in the third quarter.
The Dragons could not turn many of those live-ball steals into points, however, only drawing to within 36-30 as Bumgardaner rattled down a 22-footer near the top of the circle.
Ste. Genevieve coach Jordanna Walk-Robison called timeout barely a minute into the action to settle her troops, but Kimball added two more short-range jumpers on crisp ball movement before the Dragons could snap their initial four-minute drought.
Hulsey buried a corner three off an inbounds play to give Central a 15-6 lead as the first quarter concluded. The Lady Rebels made 14-of-18 free throws overall.