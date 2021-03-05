Central defense rises to Ste. Gen. challenge

Central (19-4) advanced to face New Madrid in the state sectional round on Wednesday. The location of that contest has yet to be officially announced.

“We have not played well in the last three weeks with the snow and no practices. It’s been a mess and I was really concerned about that tonight,” Central coach Josh Mapes said. “But our kids knew what was on the line, and it was a gutsy performance as far as blocking out and rebounding.”

Ste. Genevieve (18-6) mostly relied on perimeter shooting to stay close, hitting four 3-pointers in the third quarter and two more in the fourth.

Flieg cut the difference to 45-40 after earning free throws. She corralled an offensive rebound moments later, but no foul was assessed when she was bumped from behind to the floor and out of bounds.

Horton capitalized on that break with a slashing drive that drew contact for a 3-point play. After traveling was whistled against the Dragons, she netted another basket inside to make the margin 50-40.