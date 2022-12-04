Central dials up tempo for sixth straight crown

FREDERICKTOWN – Although last basketball season featured another push to the Class 3 quarterfinals, the Central girls never truly found consistency with their perimeter shooting.

The return of junior guard Kinley Norris from knee surgery has helped bolster that phase of the offense through four games of this new campaign amid a notably deeper roster.

After connecting 10 times from 3-point range in pool play on Thursday, the Lady Rebels balanced their crisp attack with seven triples Saturday against athletic rival Potosi.

Norris highlighted four players in double digits with 20 points, and Central maintained its supremacy at the Fredericktown Tournament for a sixth consecutive year with a 70-54 victory.

Taylor O’Connor provided 15 points and six rebounds, and drained a couple of key runners down the lane as the reigning champs gained lasting separation.

Central (4-0) also crashed the offensive boards to strengthen a decisive 19-2 surge in the third quarter, and increased the tempo at every opportunity.

Khloe Dischbein added 13 points, including two putbacks during that run, and the Lady Rebels converted 17-of-25 free throws while spreading significant minutes among 11 players.

Potosi (2-1) not only countered with its own team speed and active defense, but thrived early, beating the Lady Rebels down the court in transition on several occasions.

Lauryn Reed netted four layups in the first five minutes, and provided a team-high 16 points. The Lady Trojans induced a timeout by jumping ahead 14-7.

Central regrouped in impressive fashion with a 15-0 run to punctuate the first quarter. It began with an innocent hustling play, as Allysa O’Connor saved a rebound at the baseline to an open Dischbein.

Norris knocked down the first of consecutive 3-pointers following a backcourt turnover, and the sudden shift resulted in a 22-14 advantage for the top-seeded Lady Rebels.

Central soon encountered early foul concerns as Dischbein, Taylor O’Connor and starting forward Halle Richardson were saddled with two personals apiece before halftime.

That trio began substituting out on defensive possessions in favor of reserves Courtney Dortch, Madison Dunn and Sydney Miles. Dortch provided a physical presence with five second-quarter rebounds.

Potosi survived the previous scoring jolt to chip away heading into the break. Kaydence Gibson finished a tough drive along the baseline, and Ava Robart lobbed inside to Blair Sitton for a turning layup.

The margin at intermission stood at 31-28, and the Lady Trojans drew even at 35-35 when Reed cashed in a 2-on-1 fast break off broken pressure.

But fatigue perhaps began to settle in as Central totally dominated the next five minutes with a mixture of lineup combinations.

After watching her twin sister split the defense to land a go-ahead shot, Allysa O’Connor zipped kickout passes toward Norris and Taylor O’Connor in rhythm for 3-pointers.

Allysa O’Connor added a spinning finish following an offensive rebound by Norris, and compiled 11 points, nine rebounds and eight assists unofficially.

Dortch provided seven points off the bench, and crossed the lane to guide a perfect no-look feed to a cutting Richardson as the lead swelled to 56-38.

Emily Hochstatter swished her second 3-pointer down the stretch to equal Kaydence Gibson with 10 points each for Potosi, which dropped all four meetings to Central last winter.

Kya Gibson tallied nine points before fouling out with 4:04 remaining, and Paige West grabbed seven rebounds. The Lady Trojans made 14-of-20 free throws in defeat.

Central was ranked No. 7 in the MBCA preseason Class 4 poll, and will face upcoming road tests at Poplar Bluff and Sikeston before meeting Warrenton on a neutral court in two weeks.

The Lady Rebels committed just nine turnovers on Saturday.