BONNE TERRE – The Central girls basketball team needed a little more than a full quarter of action to get organized defensively while absorbing an early scoring punch from North County.

But a renewed commitment to disrupt the opposing guards from midcourt to the perimeter helped the Lady Rebels deliver a strong momentum shift before halftime on Wednesday.

Sophomore guard Allysa O’Connor compiled 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and Central prevailed 62-47 to capture a share of the MAAA Large-School championship.

The victory came with an added bonus less than two hours later, as the state-ranked Lady Rebels were awarded the top seed for the upcoming conference tournament.

Kinley Norris scored all 13 of her points before halftime, and beat the second quarter buzzer with a 26-footer off a perfectly executed inbounds play along the right wing for a 36-24 advantage.

O’Connor shined as a primary defender against Paris Larkin, as the Lady Rebels sought to eliminate driving lanes for the dangerous senior guard.

The other key objective was limiting high-percentage shots for center Lainey Calkins, who still managed to post a solid double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds for North County.

Central trailed 17-10 through one quarter after Calkins found Larkin on an entry pass during the waning seconds, but responded with a dominant 26-7 scoring edge over the next eight minutes.

Pressure created transition baskets for O’Connor and Madison Dunn off steals. The Lady Rebels gained their first lead moments later at 20-19 when Dunn nailed an open 3-pointer.

O’Connor guided a perimeter lob into Halle Richardson for a basket, then polished off the pivotal 14-0 run with a 3-point play and baseline jumper.

Calkins countered by scoring through contact off an entry feed from Lauren Politte, and North County got within 29-24 when Paige Lewis assisted Megan Reed off a Larkin steal.

But the Lady Rebels regained control before intermission. After forcing an errant pass out of bounds, they covered about 60 feet in two seconds on two passes before Norris connected as time expired.

Norris picked up two early fouls, but remained on the floor to sink a couple of key 3-pointers after her squad had quickly fallen behind by double digits.

North County calmly jumped ahead 9-0 behind triples from Larkin and Politte, and pushed the lead to 13-2 after Addy Mann attacked for a layup and Calkins dished to freshman Alli Scott.

Central (16-3, 4-1) hacked Calkins on multiple occasions early, but limited her to three made free throws in the first quarter as forwards Courtney Dortch and Richardson guarded her with front side help.

Allysa O’Connor opened the third quarter with two banked-in runners, and twin Taylor O’Connor added two free throws for a 42-24 separation.

North County (9-9, 3-1) answered a series of smooth half-court possessions and eight consecutive points from Calkins, who also showed quick hands on a sideline steal.

Dortch curbed that run with a baseline jumper, and the O’Connor sisters netted two more baskets as the Lady Rebels carried a 51-36 lead into the fourth quarter.

Larkin ended a scoring drought with a steal and basket, but Taylor O’Connor converted another of the Lady Raiders' 22 turnovers into easy points for an eventual 58-41 margin.

Dischbein made 5-of-7 free throws on her way to nine points and five rebounds. Richardson and Dunn chipped in six points each for Central.

Larkin totaled seven points with five assists, and Mann added six points for North County.