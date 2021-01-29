Central girls answer late Farmington comeback

PARK HILLS – The Central girls basketball team called upon all-state performer Sophia Horton during a crucial possession after squandering a 13-point lead on Thursday night.
Horton calmly buried a go-ahead jumper from straight away with 40 seconds left, and the Lady Rebels made three straight defensive stops to seal a 46-42 victory over Farmington.
Central (15-2, 2-1) was ahead for more than 30 of 32 minutes, and survived to stay in the MAAA Large-School conference race after both teams committed single-digit turnovers and minimal fouls.
Horton scored 16 of her 25 points during the first half, and collected another team high with seven rebounds. Kaley Kimball added 11 points for the Lady Rebels.
Farmington (11-4, 1-2) trailed 35-22 after Kimball drilled a baseline shot late in the third quarter, but defended tough within a subsequent 20-6 run over the a span of 7 minutes, 16 seconds.
Freshman Shelby Bowling sparked the comeback with a 3-pointer, and Anna McKinney turned one of her five steals into a transition layup before the stanza concluded.
Angelia Davis stepped around a defender for a basket, Jade Roth made a difficult catch to score along the edge of the lane, and Skylar Sweeney sank a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:44 remaining.
Although the Knights corralled an ensuing Central miss, junior Madison Holmes provided a huge steal before inbounding to Horton, whose 17-footer regained a 43-42 edge.
Aubree Eaton coaxed the charging foul on an aggressive drive by Sweeney, and Farmington could not rebound a missed free throw by Horton after giving three straight fouls to reach the bonus.
Jessica Hulsey extended the lead on a perfect trip to the line with 12 seconds left, and Holmes tightly contested a desperation 23-footer from Roth that missed the mark.
Khloe Dischbein tallied four assists off the bench for Central, which will travel to Ste. Genevieve on Monday hoping to earn a share or the league title.
Davis netted 13 points and Sweeney added 12 more for the Knights, who lasted more than 14 minutes before committing their first of just seven turnovers in defeat.
While both teams displayed plenty of offensive patience from the start, Central also played the entire first quarter without fouling.
Sweeney brought Farmington within 11-9 from long range, but Horton dished a pass in close proximity to Kimball for a basket before swishing a step-back triple as the first quarter expired.
Horton opened the second with another 3-pointer, and later drove end to end for a layup and 23-11 lead before Davis and Grace Duncan countered in the paint for the Knights.
Central entered halftime up 27-16, and immediately created its largest lead of the night when Kimball took one dribble in the lane and connected from about 9 feet.
Farmington had its chances to keep pace earlier in the action, but struggled to knock down several open shots. Davis made her team’s only visit to the charity stripe.
Roth assumed a powerful role along the glass for the Knights with a game-high 13 rebounds while also adding five assists and six points.
Farmington will close out conference play at North County on Monday. The result of that contest could determine the eventual top seed in Class 5, District 2.