Central girls answer late Farmington comeback

Although the Knights corralled an ensuing Central miss, junior Madison Holmes provided a huge steal before inbounding to Horton, whose 17-footer regained a 43-42 edge.

Aubree Eaton coaxed the charging foul on an aggressive drive by Sweeney, and Farmington could not rebound a missed free throw by Horton after giving three straight fouls to reach the bonus.

Jessica Hulsey extended the lead on a perfect trip to the line with 12 seconds left, and Holmes tightly contested a desperation 23-footer from Roth that missed the mark.

Khloe Dischbein tallied four assists off the bench for Central, which will travel to Ste. Genevieve on Monday hoping to earn a share or the league title.

Davis netted 13 points and Sweeney added 12 more for the Knights, who lasted more than 14 minutes before committing their first of just seven turnovers in defeat.

While both teams displayed plenty of offensive patience from the start, Central also played the entire first quarter without fouling.