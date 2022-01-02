Central girls handle tougher test from Potosi

PARK HILLS – The host team corrected many of its turnover and rebounding gaffes that spelled a brutal defeat at the buzzer during the semifinal round of the girls Central Christmas Tournament.

Central withstood a formidable opening punch from Potosi amid a frenetic first half, and emerged with a 59-46 triumph in the third-place contest on Friday.

Senior guard Madison Holmes punctuated a breakout week with 16 points plus seven rebounds and six assists, topping her previous scoring high for the third consecutive game.

Allysa O’Connor and Khloe Dischbein added 10 points each, and senior guard Olivia Dunn brought down a game-high eight rebounds for the Lady Rebels.

The teams clashed for the second time in four weeks. Potosi forged greater resistance compared to its previous 59-43 setback that was settled much earlier in the Fredericktown Tournament final.

Junior guard Kaydence Gibson paced the Lady Trojans with 12 points. Emily Hochstatter chipped in eight points, and opened the fourth quarter with a basket that kept them within 44-40.

Central (8-2) countered with a brief but emphatic 6-0 run that Dischbein bookended with driving layups, and limited Potosi (7-4) to one made field goal over the last seven minutes.

After Allysa O’Connor forced a jump ball, forward Halle Richardson finished amid contact off a pinpoint bounce from Holmes, whose runner off the glass restored a 52-43 lead with 3:33 remaining.

Holmes, the lone returning starter from a Class 3 state quarterfinal squad that graduated four current collegiate athletes, steadied the Lady Rebels following their rocky start with five first-half baskets.

Potosi created chaos with active defensive pressure during a segment of the first quarter, and jumped in front 13-7 as Hochstatter followed her steal and layup with an accurate 3-pointer.

Allysa O’Connor worked her way inside for two key baskets after Holmes hit a pull-up jumper, and Central capped the stanza on a 9-0 scoring run.

Taylor O’Connor equaled Richardson with eight points, and provided a spark off the bench as she and fellow guard Gracie Populis sank 3-pointers before intermission.

Lauryn Reed began the second quarter for Potosi by hitting a contested shot inside, and twins Kaydence and Kya Gibson answered a jumper by Holmes with aggressive drives to regain a 22-21 lead.

The Lady Rebels crashed the boards for second chances and free throws to close the half on a 10-2 push, however, and their advantage reached 35-24 when Richardson delivered a putback in the third quarter.

Potosi regrouped with hustle, and was bolstered by triples from Kaydence Gibson and Carley Hampton. Annie McCaul netted a layup off her second steal in a two-minute span.

Reserve forward Kalie Thompson further trimmed the difference to 44-38 after keeping a loose ball alive for one of her team-high seven rebounds with 8 seconds left.

Central made 15-of-23 free throws while Potosi finished 8-of-12.

Class 1 power South Iron rolled past Steelville 62-48 for its first championship at the venerable holiday event.

