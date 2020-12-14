Central imposes physical tone to contain Ellington

PARK HILLS – The Central girls basketball team forced youthful Ellington to make quick decisions at both ends of the court on Monday night.
Whether moving the ball quickly on offense or extending defensive traps on the perimeter, the Lady Rebels never allowed the pace to become stagnant.
The consistent energy level resulted in a massive rebounding edge in the second half, and Central pulled away for a 72-38 victory at home.
Senior forward Kaley Kimball scored 10 of her game-high 19 points during the first quarter, sinking a variety of jumpers on quick release while also mixing in a couple of putbacks.
Sophia Horton picked up her scoring clip after the intermission, and compiled a double-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Lady Rebels (5-0).
Ellington (2-3) had three starters saddled with four personal fouls early in the fourth quarter, and saw Central punctuate the third on a clinching 17-3 run.
Ella Morton scored 11 points and fellow sophomore Kaylee King added 10 in a lineup devoid of seniors that also saw talented junior Tyler Conkright transfer to North County over the offseason.
Central never trailed after freshman Khloe Dischbein broke a 5-5 tie from long range. The host squad executed a smooth series of passes as Aubree Eaton found Kimball inside on its opening possession.
Senior guard Jessica Hulsey provided an extra perimeter threat with 11 points. Her first in a trio of 3-pointers preceded a subsequent Kimball basket from the post.
Horton sparked a key 7-0 spurt with her first triple, and Kimball made a steal and layup on the heels of a Dischbein follow to close the first quarter at 24-9.
The Lady Whippets occasionally found points through penetration, as King converted two drives while splitting defenders in the second quarter.
But their primary mode of attack was along the outside. Freshman Dylan Price drained two 3-pointers and Laura Gore added another to briefly make the deficit seven.
Hulsey countered with a 21-footer from the right side, and Olivia Dunn scored on a cut before coaxing the third foul against Price on a charge to help restore a 37-23 halftime lead.
Morton worked for a third-chance putback and 3-point play in a rare edge on the glass for the visitors, but Horton collected six rebounds in the third quarter alone for Central.
Horton finished an outlet pass from Hulsey, and stole a pass to add another field goal before the period concluded as the margin ballooned to 57-32.
Madison Holmes, who handled a key defensive role along with Hulsey in guarding King, sank a 3-pointer to help invoke a running clock. Freshman Courtney Dortch chipped in a couple of driving layups.
Central will travel to Sikeston on Thursday and host Hillsboro next week before carrying the No. 1 seed into the Christmas Tournament.
