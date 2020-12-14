Central imposes physical tone to contain Ellington

Senior guard Jessica Hulsey provided an extra perimeter threat with 11 points. Her first in a trio of 3-pointers preceded a subsequent Kimball basket from the post.

Horton sparked a key 7-0 spurt with her first triple, and Kimball made a steal and layup on the heels of a Dischbein follow to close the first quarter at 24-9.

The Lady Whippets occasionally found points through penetration, as King converted two drives while splitting defenders in the second quarter.

But their primary mode of attack was along the outside. Freshman Dylan Price drained two 3-pointers and Laura Gore added another to briefly make the deficit seven.

Hulsey countered with a 21-footer from the right side, and Olivia Dunn scored on a cut before coaxing the third foul against Price on a charge to help restore a 37-23 halftime lead.

Morton worked for a third-chance putback and 3-point play in a rare edge on the glass for the visitors, but Horton collected six rebounds in the third quarter alone for Central.

Horton finished an outlet pass from Hulsey, and stole a pass to add another field goal before the period concluded as the margin ballooned to 57-32.