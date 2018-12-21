ANNAPOLIS, Mo. – The girls field for the upcoming Central Christmas Tournament is arguably deeper than ever with the top three seeds having entered this week still unbeaten.
Central coach Josh Mapes anticipated a clearer picture of his team’s maturity and focus levels following scheduled back-to-back challenges against the two programs ranked directly behind.
The Lady Rebels exceeded initial expectations and punctuated a statement week behind a masterful defensive effort Thursday night, comfortably rolling past foul-plagued South Iron 55-36.
Sophia Horton made three steals and paced the Central offense by scoring 17 of her 20 points before halftime. Kaley Kimball also shined with 16 points.
Central (9-0) had to completely revamp its varsity lineup since three starters graduated and returning senior Kimmy Wallen suffered a season-ending knee injury.
But after toppling Festus with a solid fourth quarter on Monday, the Lady Rebels suddenly appear far less vulnerable as the No. 1 seed next week on their home floor.
“I think we are growing up. When you play young kids, you get better throughout the season,” Mapes said. “Right now, our three sophomores are playing really well with Aubree Eaton. She doesn’t score a whole lot, but passes the ball really well.
“Kaley had a monster game tonight for us, and Sophia has been really steady. Freshman Madison Holmes has given us some good minutes as well.”
Junior Avery Norris added six points plus five assists, and proved especially valuable while shadowing standout guard Michaela Ayers, who totaled eight points after recently torching Arcadia Valley for 31.
Senior forward Callie Thurston collected a game-high 12 rebounds with six points and five assists. Two critical moments in the game resulted from her hustle during the second quarter.
Ayers was assessed her third foul with 4:41 left before halftime, but returned to action out of necessity at 3:24 when center Jada Brooks likewise hacked Thurston on a putback attempt for her third personal.
Central sensed an opportunity to further intensify its hounding pressure and general urgency, and began to seize control with a 13-4 spurt heading into the intermission.
Thurston used a ball fake and drive to create a double-digit lead, and Horton buried a pull-up jumper as time expired on a patient possession for a 36-23 margin.
Norris earlier made a diving steal and tipping the ball near the midcourt stripe, and shoved a pass from her stomach to Kimball for an eventual uncontested layup by Abby Holmes.
South Iron (7-1) committed only four turnovers during the second half, but was 1-of-10 shooting while being outscored 8-3 in the third quarter. Ayers rushed three straight misses from long range.
“We don’t win two games this week without Avery,” Mapes said. “Against Festus, she had to guard Jenna Oetting, who is a very good, all-state player. She had to guard another one tonight, and did a tremendous job.”
The Lady Panthers were forced to be cautious defensively, and soon trailed 44-25 after Kimball drilled a 16-footer from just beyond the right elbow.
She went on to produce eight more points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of corner 3-pointers. A Thurston jumper in the lane equaled the largest lead of the game at 53-28.
South Iron is seeded second and Festus third in the Christmas tournament bracket. Arcadia Valley represents a dangerous No. 5 seed behind Steelville after falling by only two to Central three weeks ago.
“This was a tough week for us, and to get two wins kind of tells me where our basketball team is when honestly, it could have gone the other way,” Mapes said. “Without Kimmy, we didn’t know how things would go. She played with us all summer, and we had high expectations with her in the lineup. I never dreamed we would be 9-0 right now.”
Brooks netted nine points to pace the Lady Panthers while Hailey Pauley, Dara Miller and Ayers finished with eight apiece. No players fouled out.
Seven lead changes occurred within the opening nine minutes. Ayers hit three early shots, and dished neatly to Miller for a go-ahead basket.
But a Central double-team enabled Eaton to intercept an inbounds pass right at the basket for two points, and Norris assisted consecutive Horton jumpers for a 15-11 edge.
Pauley began the second quarter with a 3-pointer to briefly put South Iron in front 16-15, but Central immediately responded as Abby Holmes successfully cleaned up her own miss.
Horton followed with the first of her two triples, and the Lady Rebels never trailed again. They reached the double bonus while having just three team fouls in their own column.
Central converted 11-of-17 free throws compared to 3-of-9 for South Iron.
