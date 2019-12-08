Central 72, Arcadia Valley 61
FREDERICKTOWN – The Central girls basketball team connected on 18-of-22 free throws, and claimed its third consecutive Fredericktown tournament championship on Saturday.
Kaley Kimball scored 12 of her game-high 24 points during a superb third quarter, including a couple of 3-pointers, and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the Lady Rebels top Arcadia Valley 72-61.
Sophia Horton was a perfect 8-of-8 from the line during the fourth period while providing 21 points, and Avery Norris made 6-of-6 free throws on her way to 16 points.
A crucial seven-minute stretch of the second quarter turned the contest in favor of Central (4-0), which generated a 16-3 run to lead 29-21 at halftime.
Senior Katie Whited drained a 3-pointer to propel Arcadia Valley ahead 18-13 on its second possession of the second stanza. But the Lady Tigers were held without a field goal for the remainder.
Arcadia Valley (2-1) netted the first field goal of the fourth quarter to stay within 47-43, and connected seven times from beyond the arc overall.
Gracee Smith paced four Lady Tigers in double digits with 19 points – including 14 in the first half – after getting career-high 31 in a victory over Naylor on Thursday.
Whited compiled 13 points, nine assists and three steals, while Kirsten Day and Jaidyn Phelps scored 11 each in a rematch of last year’s final.
Abby Holmes had six first-quarter points for Central, which outscored AV 25-20 in the fourth and shot 54 percent from the field.
Arcadia Valley had only 10 turnovers while forcing 17 in defeat.
North County 51, Farmington 41
DE SOTO, Mo. – One day after moving atop the career rebounding list for North County girls basketball, Kayleigh Winch helped the program earn back-to-back Fountain City Classic titles.
The senior forward provided 14 points as the top-seeded Lady Raiders used another solid effort on the defensive side to outlast Farmington 51-41 on Saturday.
North County (4-0) established a 19-point lead early in the fourth quarter, and withstood a Farmington challenge to draw within 10 late.
Ella Gant finished with 13 points, and was instrumental in handling pressure while finding open players in the post. Lainey Calkins contributed nine points to the win.
Jade Roth and Emma Gerstner each scored eight points, while Skylar Sweeney added seven more for Farmington (2-1).
Abby Cassimatis chipped in six points, including the Knights’ lone basket of the second quarter.
Potosi 49, Naylor 40
FREDERICKTOWN – Jayleen Like led three players in double figures with 16 points, and Potosi pulled away from Naylor in the fourth quarter to prevail 49-40 for third place in the Fredericktown tourney.
Sophomore Carley Hampton totaled 13 points with nine rebounds, and the Lady Trojans (2-1) shot 53 percent during the first half to move ahead 30-25.
Naylor cooled considerably after leading 20-18 through one quarter, but drew within 37-34 entering the fourth after Kaylynn Johnson knocked down a 3-pointer.
Potosi countered with a clinching 10-2 run as Madeline Bradley sank a deep jumper, and Like followed with her own 3-pointer.
Olivia Coleman finished with 10 points in the win, and bumped the advantage to 47-36 on an inbounds play with 1:55 left after Like hit a streaking transition layup.
Although Hampton netted 10 points in the first quarter, Danielle Shepard poured in 12 of her team-high 15 for the Lady Eagles during the same stretch.
Ebby Moman chipped in eight points for Naylor.
Perryville 49, Fredericktown 33
FREDERICKTOWN – Three freshmen and one sophomore were among the starters for tournament host Fredericktown during a 49-33 loss to Perryville in the fifth-place game.
Linley Rehkop scored 10 points and Evann Davis tallied nine for the Lady Blackcats (1-3), who competed without seniors Mallory Mathes and Kayleigh Slinkard due to a prior commitment.
Kyndal Dodd contributed eight points, six rebounds and steals, and Kylee Maddox chipped in six points plus a Fredericktown team-high five assists.
Perryville was ahead 25-18 at halftime, and increased a 34-26 margin throughout the fourth quarter.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ste. Genevieve 63, Fox 59
DE SOTO, Mo. – Senior forward Christian Boyer scored 12 points, and the Ste. Genevieve boys basketball team rallied in the second half to defeat Fox 63-59 on Saturday.
Ricky Hunter sank three 3-pointers, and equaled Coy Flieg with 11 points each. The Dragons (2-1) trailed 35-29 at halftime before surging to carry a 49-48 edge into the fourth quarter.
The victory secured fifth place in the Fountain City Classic. Ste. Genevieve connected seven times overall from long range, including a pair of triples from freshman Nick Plati.
Logan Trolliger supplied nine points, and the Dragons overcome a 7-of-16 effort on free throws.
Fox squandered an enormous shooting performance from Brendan Moss, who drilled 10 3-pointers and totaled 34 points in defeat. Myles Richardson scored 17 more.
North County 52, De Soto 50
DE SOTO, Mo. – North County welcomed back standout guard Karter Kekec from a broken collarbone suffered during football season, and notched its first basketball win on Saturday.
Kekec poured in a game-high 26 points, and the Raiders edged tourney host and district rival De Soto 52-50 for seventh place in the Fountain City Classic.
Wil Claywell finished with nine points, and Eric Ruess added seven for the Raiders (1-2).
