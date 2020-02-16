Central passes physical test for 3rd straight title

PARK HILLS – The Central girls basketball team needed to exhibit aggression near the basket with any hope of negating the superior size of North County.

Leading scorer Sophia Horton embraced that challenge on Saturday night, converting three offensive rebounds into points during a strong first quarter.

The Lady Rebels pressured North County into 10 turnovers in less than eight minutes, and never trailed during a 62-48 victory that secured their third consecutive MAAA Tournament title.

Horton compiled 26 points along with eight rebounds and five steals in a tighter rematch compared to the regular season clash. She sank 12-of-14 free throws, including 6-of-6 in the fourth quarter.

Kaley Kimball scored 15 points, and Avery Norris totaled 12 points with four assists during a disjointed and physical championship game that featured repeated fouls.

Central (19-4) finished 27-of-38 from the line, and opened the game on a 12-2 run before turning aside the most serious threat from North County (16-5) in the third quarter.