Central passes physical test for 3rd straight title

PARK HILLS – The Central girls basketball team needed to exhibit aggression near the basket with any hope of negating the superior size of North County.
Leading scorer Sophia Horton embraced that challenge on Saturday night, converting three offensive rebounds into points during a strong first quarter.
The Lady Rebels pressured North County into 10 turnovers in less than eight minutes, and never trailed during a 62-48 victory that secured their third consecutive MAAA Tournament title.
Horton compiled 26 points along with eight rebounds and five steals in a tighter rematch compared to the regular season clash. She sank 12-of-14 free throws, including 6-of-6 in the fourth quarter.
Kaley Kimball scored 15 points, and Avery Norris totaled 12 points with four assists during a disjointed and physical championship game that featured repeated fouls.
Central (19-4) finished 27-of-38 from the line, and opened the game on a 12-2 run before turning aside the most serious threat from North County (16-5) in the third quarter.
The Lady Raiders were able to establish an interior presence following the rough start, and closed the gap to 36-30 on baskets from Kamryn Winch and Kayleigh Winch in the post.
Central quickly piled up six team fouls, but regained momentum with a crucial 9-0 run after starting North County guard Ella Gant was assessed her fourth personal.
Norris knocked down the resulting free throws, then nailed a pull-up jumper. A patient final possession of the period produced a corner 3-pointer by Kimball for a 45-30 advantage.
Gant stepped through two defenders on a driving layup upon returning, and Kamryn Winch powered her way to the goal at 58-50 before the comeback hopes of North County faded.
Kamryn Winch netted a team-high 12 points, and Gant made four assists while equaling the 11 points scored by Kayleigh Winch in defeat.
North County soundly ousted top seed and previously unbeaten Ste. Genevieve to reach the final, but would not enjoy the same defensive success against Central.
Frustration snowballed into a technical foul following a 10-second violation. Norris hustled to create that turnover, and fellow senior Abby Holmes drew a charging foul as the first quarter ended at 20-5.
Emily Veach helped to steady the Lady Raiders with her second 3-pointer, and they trailed 30-20 after two Central shots missed near the halftime buzzer.
Horton opened the third quarter with another second-chance basket. Madison Holmes chipped in five bench points for the Lady Rebels, who likely locked down a No. 1 district seed.
Ste. Genevieve 45, Farmington 34
PARK HILLS – Ste. Genevieve bounced back from its initial defeat of the season by building an 11-point lead in the first quarter on Saturday.
Junior forward Marysa Flieg scored a game-high 12 points, and the Dragons withstood a late challenge to secure a 45-34 victory and salvage third place in the MAAA Tournament.
Sydney Bumgardaner compiled 10 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five blocks, and capped a lopsided 15-4 start by the Dragons with a 3-pointer as the first quarter ticked away.
Both teams struggled mightily at the offensive end during semifinal round losses, and again faced some adverse moments two days later.
Ste. Genevieve (20-1) limited Farmington (10-10) to single digits over each of the first three quarters, and established a 34-17 lead on a fast-break layup by Maci Reynolds.
Skylar Sweeney had seven of her 10 points within the last six minutes, and sparked a rally by the Knights as fellow freshmen Jade Roth and Angelia Davis likewise drained 3-pointers.
Anna McKinney secured a steal with Farmington trailing 39-34 down the stretch, but Reynolds answered by intercepting an ensuing transition pass.
Flieg capitalized with a layup through contact during the frantic exchange, and the Dragons moved the ball into Megan Aubuchon for two more clinching baskets.
Aubuchon tallied nine points, and Reynolds supplied seven points plus six assists.
Roth chipped in nine points for Farmington, which trailed 23-13 at halftime. Abby Cassimatis grabbed eight rebounds and three steals.
West County 65, Arcadia Valley 46
PARK HILLS – Junior forward Dori McRaven punched in 22 of her 30 points during the first half, and West County downed Arcadia Valley 65-46 for fifth place in the MAAA Tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs increased a 33-24 halftime lead with a decisive 19-8 scoring advantage in the third quarter, and converted 14-of-20 free throws overall.
Alivia Simily recorded nine points while Madelyn Whitter chipped in eight and Makenzie Simily tallied seven for West County (18-4).
Junior guard Gracee Smith shared game-high honors with 30 points while carrying the Arcadia Valley (14-9) offense. She had 12 in the fourth quarter, and finished 9-of-10 from the line.
Katie Whited added six assists and seven rebounds. The Lady Trojans narrowly trailed 13-12 through one quarter of action.
Valle Catholic 61, Kingston 49
PARK HILLS – Reann Nickelson and Riley Siebert accounted for 14 points each as Valle Catholic rode a balanced attack past Kingston 61-49 in the MAAA Tournament girls consolation final.
The Lady Warriors placed four players in double figures during a contest where each team converted exactly 11-of-17 free throws.
Lauren Staab added 12 points while Hannah Fowler finished with 10 and Rachel Loida had nine more. Valle Catholic (11-11) carried a 24-16 lead at intermission.
Sophomore star Madison Nelson paced Kingston (9-14) with 30 points after stepping out to drill six 3-pointers over the final 13 minutes.
Ashley Johnston produced a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.