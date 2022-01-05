Central shuts out West County in final quarter

LEADWOOD – Two already stingy defenses were permitted to play an especially physical style during a clash of MAAA girls basketball powers on Tuesday night.

Central and West County ultimately succeeded in limiting one another to their lowest scoring outputs of the season with very little separation.

But the fourth quarter was controlled by the visiting Lady Rebels, who delivered a shutout over the final eight minutes and secured a 40-32 victory.

Halle Richardson netted a game-high 13 points, and Madison Holmes finished with 12 points and four assists as Central (9-2) outscored the Lady Bulldogs 7-0 in the final period.

The contest featured no made 3-pointers. Both sides showed patience and determination to create shots from close range, resulting in plenty of contact and disrupted passes.

Central produced its first five points of the fourth quarter on second chances. Richardson converted her offensive rebound into free throws, and Khloe Dischbein followed her own miss for a 37-32 lead.

West County (9-3) was a slumping 8-of-19 from the line, and came up empty from the field down the stretch. One potential basket was negated as Richardson drew a charging foul.

Junior guard Alivia Simily paced the Lady Bulldogs with 10 points along with seven rebounds, and was locked in an excellent individual battle with Holmes throughout the game.

Simily stripped the ball from Holmes along the perimeter, and her resulting transition layup brought West County within 33-32 just before the third quarter concluded.

Holmes later punctuated her fourth straight outing in double digits, curling past a screen and switching hands for a smooth and clinching runner with 1:59 remaining.

Sophomore forward Alexis Hedgcorth amassed a game-high 13 rebounds, and pitched in nine points for the Lady Bulldogs. Her pair of free throws marked their last lead at 9-7.

Bailey Skiles and Hedgcorth provided crucial minutes for West County after starter Morgan Simily picked up her second and third fouls about 20 seconds apart in the second quarter.

Gracie Wright found Alivia Simily ahead of the pack for a tying layup at 16-16 after Skiles finished off an assist to the low post from Lilly James.

Central answered with an uncontested inbounds pass to Dischbein, and Allysa O’Connor earned a steal before throwing an outlet to Holmes for a fast-break layup.

Hedgcorth scored inside to help narrow the gap to 23-22 at halftime, and West County countered once Central threatened to seize control of the third quarter.

Holmes bounced an assist to Richardson, and the Lady Rebels established a 29-23 advantage following a putback by senior Olivia Dunn, who had a team-high nine rebounds plus four assists.

Lone senior Claire Stevens cashed in an ensuing offensive rebound before lobbing a pass for Hedgcorth as the Lady Bulldogs again drew to within one possession.

A Central club that hopes to challenge for the MAAA Large-School title finished with only nine turnovers. West County, the clear favorite to repeat in the Large-School division, committed 12.

Dischbein had 11 points for the Lady Rebels, who hit 12-of-20 free throws. The final score represented their largest lead.

Just one foul was called over the first 6:45 of the second half, and Central still had two to give when the final buzzer sounded.

