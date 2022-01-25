Central tops Farmington in tough defensive battle

FARMINGTON – The Central girls basketball team could easily identify a lack of sufficient rebounding and perimeter shooting as deciding factors in three narrow losses this season.

Freshman guard Allysa O’Connor helped the Lady Rebels improve in both facets while climbing back into the MAAA Large-School conference title race on Monday night.

Central forced sixth-ranked Class 5 opponent Farmington into an uncharacteristic total of 20 turnovers, and rallied during an intense second half to prevail 47-44.

Khloe Dischbein equaled O’Connor with a team-high 15 points, and put the Lady Rebels ahead to stay by draining two free throws with 23.3 seconds remaining.

Central (12-3, 2-1) unofficially shot 35 percent from the field, but attacked the glass with a fury to earn a substantial edge in field-goal attempts.

“I thought we rebounded on the defensive end really well, but really pulled down some huge offensive boards in the fourth quarter that turned the game around,” Central head coach Josh Mapes said.

Farmington (13-2, 2-1) maintained a lead for the majority of the contest, but watched its nine-game win streak fizzle while suffering a 15th straight defeat against the 10th-ranked Class 4 Lady Rebels.

Junior guard Skylar Sweeney netted a game-high 16 points, and handed the Knights their largest lead at 30-23 after drilling a 3-pointer in the third quarter.

She went flying while drawing a foul in the final minute of regulation, but an empty trip to the charity stripe kept the score even at 44-44.

After Dischbein converted her subsequent free throws, an illegal screen was called on Knights freshman Maddie Mills to the vehement objection of the home crowd.

Senior guard Madison Holmes split two from the line to make the margin three, and a rushed 25-footer fell short for Farmington as time expired.

Farmington and Central both trail North County by one game in the conference standings. The Knights will host the first-place Lady Raiders on Thursday with a chance to pull even.

Two stellar defenses performed as advertised, dictating the pace from the outset. Most quality scoring chances resulted either from offensive rebounds or extremely patient possessions.

“They are seriously the toughest matchup that we’ve faced in a couple of years,” Mapes said. “We can’t play zone because they shoot it too well. We had to play man-to-man, and I thought we did a really good job of keeping them in front and keeping the ball out of the post.”

Central narrowed the gap to 32-29 as Olivia Dunn hit a putback after finding Dischbein on the previous trip with Farmington forwards Jade Roth and Grace Duncan on the bench with three fouls each.

Roth returned to carry Farmington with nine of her 12 points in the fourth quarter. Her second 3-pointer of the night restored a 37-31 advantage.

O’Connor answered with an immediate jumper, then nailed an open triple while producing 10 points in the final period. She also grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.

Roth sank two free throws for Farmington, but Central eventually tied it as Halle Richardson powered her way inside for a conventional 3-point play.

An entertaining sequence continued when Sweeney countered a go-ahead basket by Dischbein from long range, only to see O’Connor connect out of a timeout for a 44-42 Central lead.

Roth gathered an offensive rebound in heavy traffic, and scored to square the game with two minutes left. That field goal turned out to be the last for either side.

Central created its first two baskets on putbacks by Dunn and Dischbein, and capped the first quarter leading 12-9 despite yielding a steal and layup to senior guard Emma Gerstner.

Holmes opened the second with a jumper in the lane, but Farmington limited the visitors to just one basket over the next seven minutes.

Sweeney heated up with back-to-back jumpers, and later struck from the right wing to propel the Knights ahead 18-16 at intermission.

Mills kept Farmington ahead in the third quarter with a 3-pointer and layup, and junior guard Anna McKinney dished out a game-high six assists.

Richardson notched nine points for Central, which will host Ste. Genevieve on Thursday while eyeing the result between North County and Farmington.

