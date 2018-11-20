Try 3 months for $3

Central 62, Grandview 43

WARE, Mo. – Sophomore Sophia Horton scored 17 points, and the Central girls basketball team opened its season Monday night with a 62-43 triumph at Grandview.

The first quarter concluded with an 18-18 tie, but the Lady Rebels strengthened defensively to allow just 11 points over the next 16 minutes.

Aubree Eaton netted 12 points while Avery Norris added 10 and Madison Holmes collected eight in her varsity debut for the Lady Rebels.

Central (1-0) secured leads of 32-24 at halftime and 46-29 through three quarters.

Hailey Harlow and Sarra Faust scored 12 points each for Grandview. Isabelle Kuczka ended with 10 and Kaylyn Sparks chipped in nine.

Valley 42, Meadow Heights 39

CALEDONIA – Junior forward Elizabeth Morris scored a game-high 13 points, and Valley prevailed 42-39 in the debut of new head coach Eric Phares.

The Lady Vikings (1-0) overcame a 5-of-15 showing at the line, partly due to decisive first quarter that concluded with a 14-6 lead. They maintained a 24-16 halftime advantage.

Becca Williams added eight points while Emily Nipper and Jaimi Tuttle had six each for Valley.

Makayla Smith and Belle Dietiker each scored 11 points, and Gracie Cook tallied nine more for Meadow Heights, who converted just 6-of-22 free throws.

Each team hit one 3-pointer in the game.

