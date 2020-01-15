{{featured_button_text}}
Christopher Signs With Stephens
Matt King, Daily Journal

North County High School senior Julia Christopher signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play basketball and continue her education at Stephens College, a NAIA program located in Columbia, Mo., where she plans to study Psychology. Christopher currently leads the Lady Raiders at 4.4 assists per game in her third year as a starting guard and fourth as a varsity player. She helped North County win a district title in 2018, MAAA tournament crown in 2017 and three Fountain City Classic championships. Also seated, from left, are her brother Drew Christopher, mother Kathy Christopher and father Deion Christopher. Standing, from left, are Stephens head coach Josh Steffen, North County head coach Zac McVey, NCHS assistant coach Brittany Wood, and 2 Dribble trainer Jake Hedgcorth.

