Coleman Chooses Culver-Stockton Hoops
Matt King, Daily Journal

Potosi High School senior Olivia Coleman signed a National Letter of Intent on Tuesday to play basketball at Culver-Stockton College, a NAIA program located in Canton, Mo, where she plans to pursue a career in education. Coleman earned MAAA all-conference First Team status last season as the top scorer and rebounder for the Lady Trojans, and helped them win a district title as a freshman in 2017. She is also a captain on the Potosi volleyball team. Also seated, from left, are her brother Ryan Coleman and parents Roger and Cathy Coleman. Pictured standing, from left, are Potosi athletic director Steve McCoy, principal Matt Bradley, girls basketball assistant coach Chris Kearbey and head coach Brett Hale, Culver-Stockton assistant coach Terra Helm and TC Hoops club coach Terry Helm.

