Conkright Chooses Baker Basketball

Conkright Chooses Baker Basketball
Matt King, Daily Journal

North County High School senior Tyler Conkright signed a National Letter of Intent on Friday to play NAIA basketball and continue her education at Baker University, located in Baldwin City, Kan. Conkright helped the Lady Raiders capture a district basketball championship last winter, and has earned all-MAAA Large-School First Team honors in both volleyball and basketball. She was also the first volleyball player from Ellington selected to the Class 2 all-state team as a sophomore before transferring. Also seated are her parents Kevin and Bobbie Conkright. Standing is North County head basketball coach Joe Arnold.

 

