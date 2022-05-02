 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Conkright shifts course to MAC

Conkright shifts course to MAC

North County High School senior Tyler Conkright recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball and continue her education at Mineral Area College. Conkright helped the Lady Raiders capture a district basketball title while earning all-conference honors as a junior, and has earned all-state distinction in volleyball. Also seated are her mother Bobbie Conkright and father Kevin Conkright. Standing are Mineral Area head women’s basketball coach Briley Palmer and assistant coach Robert Dziewa.

 Submitted Photo

