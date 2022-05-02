Conkright shifts course to MAC

North County High School senior Tyler Conkright recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball and continue her education at Mineral Area College. Conkright helped the Lady Raiders capture a district basketball title while earning all-conference honors as a junior, and has earned all-state distinction in volleyball. Also seated are her mother Bobbie Conkright and father Kevin Conkright. Standing are Mineral Area head women’s basketball coach Briley Palmer and assistant coach Robert Dziewa.