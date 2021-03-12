Cook places state runner-up for Knights

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – Blake Cook nearly finished his inspired first journey as a state wrestling medalist at the top of the podium on Friday evening.
The Farmington junior registered an escape, takedown and brief near fall in the second period against reigning Class 3 champion Eli Ashcroft of Kearney after trailing 11-1.
Ashcroft would eventually escape, however, and avoided any similar threats during a scoreless final period to secure his third consecutive title in a 12-6 decision.
Cook finished his season as state runner-up at 132 pounds with a 31-5 record, while junior teammate Dayton Boyd and North County senior Chris Singleton likewise earned their first state medals.
Cook received a first-round bye in the bracket as a sectional champion, and battled through a grueling quarterfinal bout for a 1-0 decision over Brady Littleton of Belton.
He followed that triumph with an emphatic first-period pin over Ettien Rodgers of Hazelwood East at the 1:21 mark to punch his ticket for the final round.
Ashcroft looked to end things early against Cook, who survived a takedown and three-point near fall in the opening minute to take him the distance.
Boyd (113) prevailed in two elimination bouts by narrow margins of 4-3 and 3-0, and gave Farmington a second medalist among seven contenders at Cable Dahmer Arena.
Boyd won his opener 6-1 over Kade Stivers of Camdenton, and placed sixth with his final record of 32-6 after Hannibal opponent Tristen Essig emerged with a 6-4 decision.
Singleton (138) celebrated a breakthrough performance by winning the fifth-place bout in an aggressive fall over Kobe Reaman of Whitfield just seven seconds into the third period.
That performance capped a string of three straight victories for Singleton, who stormed back from an opening-round loss by fall to Tanner Barker of Grain Valley.
Singleton, who narrowly missed out on the medals stand last winter, averted elimination with an exciting 5-3 sudden victory, then guaranteed his top-six result with a third-period fall. His final record was 29-7.
Whitfield moved up two class sizes from last year as a private school, and still dominated the standings with 182 points, followed by Neosho (148), Hillsboro (91) and Lebanon (78).
Farmington was tied for 11th among teams with 44 points, and saw three qualifiers fall one victory shy of medalist status.
Drew Felker (138) finished 2-2 for the tournament, collecting an initial 10-3 decision and winning fall in the consolation bracket. His first defeat came to unbeaten Jacob Mann of Ladue, and his last proved especially crushing as Raeman prevailed in an ultimate tiebreaker.
Heavyweight Clayton Barber also won two of his four matches by fall and 1-0 decision. His upset bid narrowly fell short 1-0 in a quarterfinal against Dakota Davis, who went 56-1 on the season.
Barber ended his run at 30-8 with a loss by fall to Zachary Smith of Lebanon, while Felker finished up 30-7 for the Knights. Two of their senior teammates reached 29 wins.
Judd Cunningham (182) and Kael Krause (170) earned their way back to state competition, but bowed out along with Trace Dunlap (145) after two defeats.
Cunningham (29-8) carried an elimination bout 5-4 over Mason Walters of William Chrisman, but closely lost 8-7 against Hayden Fane of Rolla.
Krause (29-7) had the advantage of a first-round bye after topping his sectional bracket, but yielded 10-5 and 8-4 decisions in the respective quarterfinals and consolation rounds.
North County qualified three seniors for the event overall. Jonathan Coroama (120) and Amos Littrell (126) each finished one victory away from the medal stand.
Coroama edged Ethan Moses of Van Horn 3-2 in the opening round, but was edged 2-1 in a consolation match by Chad Culp of Hannibal. He was 2-2 on the day and ends the season at 26-4.
Littrell continued his late-season charge with a thrilling 9-7 decision victory over Logan Mayer of Ft. Zumwalt South, but dropped a 15-2 major decision and subsequent 5-2 outcome.