Cook places state runner-up for Knights

Drew Felker (138) finished 2-2 for the tournament, collecting an initial 10-3 decision and winning fall in the consolation bracket. His first defeat came to unbeaten Jacob Mann of Ladue, and his last proved especially crushing as Raeman prevailed in an ultimate tiebreaker.

Heavyweight Clayton Barber also won two of his four matches by fall and 1-0 decision. His upset bid narrowly fell short 1-0 in a quarterfinal against Dakota Davis, who went 56-1 on the season.

Barber ended his run at 30-8 with a loss by fall to Zachary Smith of Lebanon, while Felker finished up 30-7 for the Knights. Two of their senior teammates reached 29 wins.

Judd Cunningham (182) and Kael Krause (170) earned their way back to state competition, but bowed out along with Trace Dunlap (145) after two defeats.

Cunningham (29-8) carried an elimination bout 5-4 over Mason Walters of William Chrisman, but closely lost 8-7 against Hayden Fane of Rolla.

Krause (29-7) had the advantage of a first-round bye after topping his sectional bracket, but yielded 10-5 and 8-4 decisions in the respective quarterfinals and consolation rounds.