Defense propels Lady Rebels into title game

STE. GENEVIEVE – The risk of applying tight defensive pressure was well worth the reward on Tuesday evening for the Central girls basketball team.

The top-seeded Lady Rebels held Herculaneum without a made field through the first six minutes, and triumphed 59-35 in the semifinal round of the Class 4, District 2 tournament.

Senior guard Madison Holmes began her final varsity postseason in stellar and versatile fashion with a career-high 19 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals.

Sophomore guard Khloe Dischbein added 16 points for Central (19-5), which will pursue a fourth straight district championship when facing Potosi on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Macey Pilliard battled for 13 points, eight rebounds and six blocks at center among eight seniors playing their last game for Herculaneum (15-12).

Maddi Dearing had 12 points and nine rebounds to bolster a strong frontcourt effort, but the Blackcats were hampered by seven turnovers within the first 2:04.

Holmes was integral in helping Central start the game on an 11-0 run, while three fellow starters had their early minutes abbreviated by nine team fouls in the first quarter.

Dischbein finished an immediate driving layup after controlling the opening tip, and senior Olivia Dunn dropped in a pull-up jumper after Allysa O’Connor saved a loose rebound from the baseline.

Holmes hit a putback shot moments earlier, dished a driving assist to Halle Richardson for a jumper, and had back-to-back layups off steals with Taylor O’Connor for an 18-3 advantage.

Herculaneum broke pressure on a couple of occasions for uncontested baskets in the second quarter, and got away with contact multiple times at the defensive end when Holmes attacked the lane

But the Lady Rebels continued to roll, and punctuated the half with a boost from its reserves. Kaydence Cosby intercepted an errant pass, and Grace Populis buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it 32-13.

Pilliard swatted shots on consecutive defensive possessions, and netted three field goals in the third, but Central countered with 3-pointers by Allysa O’Connor and Dischbein.

The margin stood at 45-25 entering the final stanza. Dischbein aggressively tallied eight points on a combination of layups and free throws while going 6-of-8 from the line.

Holmes eclipsed her previous season best of 16 points at the Christmas Tournament with a 17-foot jumper off an interior pass from Dunn, who chipped in seven rebounds and three steals.

Dearing converted multiple offensive rebounds into points down the stretch before each Herculaneum senior was removed one by one to an ovation.

Central will have to defeat Potosi for a fourth time this season to reach the state playoffs after beating Ste. Genevieve in each of the last three district finals.

The Lady Blackcats were 0-of-9 from 3-point range.

