Defense stamps 3-peat for West County

LEADWOOD – The West County girls basketball team established a 12-point halftime lead Thursday afternoon, then relied on patience and discipline to secure its third consecutive FSCB Christmas Tournament title.

Stingy defense set a dominant tone against Perryville, and the Lady Bulldogs rolled to a 47-25 triumph on their home floor as the teams clashed in the final for a third straight year.

Bailey Skiles scored nine of her game-high 11 points prior to intermission, and junior guard Alivia Simily totaled 10 points and seven assists to pace West County (9-2).

The Lady Bulldogs began the second half with seven consecutive defensive stops, and were in no hurry to force shots while steadily pulling away.

They followed a four-minute stretch of shutout defense with 5 ½ spotless minutes during the fourth quarter, and surrendered one made field goal over a composite 23-5 scoring run.

Perryville (5-5) struggled to finish a few quality chances from within seven feet, and rarely developed an open look for guards Kyla Schnurbusch and Ciara Ehlers along the perimeter.

Alivia Simily highlighted the defense by shadowing Schnurbusch, who achieved four of her eight points once West County removed its starters with 2:15 remaining.

Alexis Hedgcorth provided nine points and a game-high 11 rebounds off the bench, and Morgan Simily finished with eight points and seven rebounds in the victory.

Ehlers drained her lone field goal and the only triple by her team early on, and forward Aubrey Jung scored on an entry pass to help the Lady Pirates grab a 9-5 advantage before picking up her second foul.

West County seized total command from there, thanks to a 15-1 outburst before intermission. Alivia Simily delivered a soft lob on target to Skiles, then stole an ensuing pass to score the tying layup.

She crossed the lane for a go-ahead, left-handed runner moments later, and dished a bounce pass into Hedgcorth for a 13-10 edge as the first quarter concluded.

Lilly James and Morgan Simily sank tough mid-range shots after their aggressive drives were cut off, and Skiles notched a 3-point play as the Lady Bulldogs earned a 24-16 halftime separation.

Neither squad thrived from the charity stripe as West County made 9-of-18 free throws compared to 9-of-19 by Perryville.

But the Lady Bulldogs were otherwise one step ahead in every facet of the action. Alivia Simily guarded for a 5-second violation near midcourt, and baskets by James and Morgan Simily on long possessions made it 32-16.

Hedgcorth powered her way to a couple of congested follow-up shots in the fourth quarter, and senior Claire Stevens contributed seven rebounds for West County.

The Lady Bulldogs landed five players – Alivia Simily, Morgan Simily, Hedgcorth, James and Skiles – on the all-tournament team.

Jung had six points and seven rebounds for Perryville.

Valle Catholic 50, Kingston 44

LEADWOOD – Valle Catholic guard Sam Loida drew the primary defensive task against Kingston star Madison Nelson, and limited the career 2,000-point scorer to just two first-quarter free throws.

The Lady Warriors spent the remainder of the FSCB Christmas tournament third-place contest Thursday trying to maintain a safe distance as Nelson showed the dynamic versatility of her game.

Valle Catholic benefited from strong offensive rebounding early on, and never trailed in a 50-44 triumph while getting a balanced scoring punch.

Loida scored 10 points and distributed six first-half assists. Her putback and subsequent layup off a steal by Mia Weiler helped create a 45-29 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Mia Weiler also finished with 10 points, and joined younger sister Ade Weiler, who totaled nine points, eight rebounds and three steals, on the all-tournament team for Valle Catholic (7-3).

Nelson was an obvious choice representing Kingston (6-6), and cemented her milestone week by compiling 34 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.

She kept the Lady Cougars afloat by heating up from the perimeter with three 3-pointers in the third quarter, then ignited a strong 15-3 surge down the stretch.

Tania Jenkins dished a couple of solid passes to a cutting Nelson, who then trimmed the margin to 45-35 on a midcourt steal and easy finish.

Ade Weiler answered by finding Emma Christine on the low block for Valle Catholic. Nelson sank a runner in the lane, however, and made it 48-44 on an inbounds play with 1:15 left after Kelsey Courtway hit a jumper.

The Lady Warriors held on with three straight defensive stops, and overcame a struggling 6-of-15 effort from the free-throw line.

Christine grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds while tossing in nine points, and connected from 8 feet just before time expired to hand Valle Catholic a 28-16 halftime edge.

Ella Bertram picked up three fouls over the first 13 minutes, but made a big impact with eight points and two early putbacks as the Lady Warriors built an opening 8-0 run on second chances.

Jenkins notched both of her baskets in the first quarter to keep Kingston within 10-6, but Valle answered with a 10-2 spurt to open the second.

Steals by Loida and Christine created transition baskets, and Ade Weiler followed by scoring on a third shot. Mia Weiler made the margin 23-10 with an open 3-pointer.

Hillsboro 67, Bismarck 60

LEADWOOD – Sophomore guard Madison Dunn sparked a potential upset bid for the Bismarck girls basketball team following a stellar first half on Thursday.

The Lady Indians carried a 35-31 lead over Class 5 opponent Hillsboro after Dunn made a perfect 8-of-8 free throws in the second quarter at the FSCB Christmas Tournament.

But the Lady Hawks countered with a balanced attack with three players in double figures, and prevailed 67-60 in the seventh-place game.

Kaylee Hilton scored 16 points and Dyllan Day added 15 for Hillsboro (4-6), which grabbed a narrow lead of 51-49 entering the fourth quarter. Kayla VanHorn tallied 12 on four 3-pointers.

Dunn netted 12 points in the opening quarter and 13 in the second before finishing with a season-high 36 for Bismarck (2-8). She also picked up all-tournament honors.

Morgan Randazzo scored 14 and Jada Dickey chipped in eight.

