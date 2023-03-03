FARMINGTON – Paris Larkin winced through tears, and slowly limped toward the North County bench following a courageous attempt to block out physical pain and frustration.

A right knee injury befell the star senior in her final high school game. Larkin could only offer vocal support during a valiant comeback by her teammates.

The Lady Raiders rallied from seven points down to claim a brief two-possession lead on Thursday evening, but saw their season end in the Class 5, District 1 opening round.

Freshman Ashley Hilton banked in a twisting go-ahead runner with 1:01 to play, and Hillsboro followed with three straight defensive stops to emerge with a 52-49 win.

North County missed two potential go-ahead runners in the final minute, and suffered a crucial traveling violation after Kaylee Hilton made two free throws with eight seconds on the clock.

Ashley Hilton totaled 16 points plus four steals, and Kaylee Hilton went 5-of-6 from the line in the fourth quarter while adding 10 points and six rebounds for the Lady Hawks.

Hillsboro (19-6) forced 20 turnovers while committing 17, and survived to book a semifinal appearance against top seed Farmington on Saturday.

Bailey Scallett finished with 14 points, and sank two key 3-pointers off the bench to help the Lady Hawks establish their largest lead at 40-33 late in the third quarter.

North County (12-15) faced adversity without its primary ball handler and best perimeter defender after Larkin stumbled down on a drive that drew multiple defenders early in the second quarter.

The Lady Raiders turned to a committee of freshmen to help ease the void, and targeted senior center Lainey Calkins as the preferred scoring option at the low post.

Calkins capped her high school career with another healthy double-double, compiling 16 points and 19 rebounds, and went 10-of-16 from the line.

Paige Lewis hit a spinning bank shot to bring North County within 41-40, and later scored in transition after Alli Scott netted a tying layup off a midcourt steal with 3:53 to play.

Calkins cashed in two free throws for a 48-44 advantage, but Ashley Hilton answered the resilient rally with a clutch move as Hillsboro closed the game on a decisive 7-0 spurt.

Raegan Pierce highlighted the bench for the Lady Raiders with 10 points. The first of her two 3-pointers in the second quarter created a 17-17 tie.

Ashley Hilton countered with a steal and layup before draining a triple of her own. The Lady Hawks salvaged a 26-23 halftime lead despite two free throws by North County senior Lauren Politte just before the buzzer.

Larkin returned from the locker room with extra support on her knee, and lightly jogged during halftime. But diminished lateral movement ended her participation 44 seconds into the third quarter.

She picked up two field goals in the first period, and put North County ahead 11-8 on a pull-up jumper. Scott added seven points in defeat.

Farmington 80, De Soto 31

FARMINGTON – A talented core of Farmington girls basketball seniors embarked upon its final chance for an elusive district title with a sharp performance on Thursday.

The top-seeded Knights connected on 10 3-pointers, and created plenty of quality looks from closer range while routing De Soto 80-31 in the Class 5, District 1 first round.

Jade Roth notched a double-double with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, and provided four field goals during an opening 20-2 run.

Skylar Sweeney and Brynn Johnson each buried three triples during the first half, and Farmington (21-6) advanced to face Hillsboro in the semifinal round on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Grace Duncan was involved in several interior passing sequences, and attacked openings within the zone to draw five shooting fouls. She totaled 15 points and three steals while making 7-of-9 free throws.

Johnson nailed two straight 3-pointers as Farmington punctuated the first quarter with a 30-7 lead. She also turned a physical rebound into a putback before intermission to finish with 13 points.

De Soto (5-22) received 10 points from Jami Smith, including a corner 3-pointer and baseline jumper in the second quarter, but was plagued by 12 first-half turnovers.

Sweeney added five assists to her nine points, and was recognized before the game for recently going past 1,000 points in her career.

Roth sank a 12-foot jumper off an inbounds play, and Duncan landed two similar shots on quick releases to help the Knights establish a 50-18 halftime advantage.

Anna McKinney chipped in seven points during the third quarter, and produced perhaps her best of six assists on a midcourt pass that Shelby Bowling caught and finished in stride.

Bowling paced the Farmington bench with six points while Emily Bauer, Jayce Jarvis and senior Carissa Cassimatis struck from long range in the final stanza.

Freshman Makenzi Missey tossed in eight points for the Dragons.

Central 85, Herculaneum 45

STE. GENEVIEVE – Allysa O’Connor highlighted four players in double figures with 20 points, and top-seeded Central dominated Herculaneum 85-45 in the Class 4, District 2 semifinal round on Thursday.

The Lady Rebels used efficient execution to post leads of 30-13 through one quarter and 54-24 at halftime, and moved on to face Potosi for the title on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Central (24-3) collectively made 11-of-17 free throws, and pushed its season-best win streak to nine games as 10 players touched the scoring column.

Taylor O’Connor drained three shots from beyond the arc, and netted 15 points overall while Khloe Dischbein poured in 15 for the Lady Rebels.

Halle Richardson had 10 points, and Kinley Norris finished with eight. Aniston Mapes chipped in six to lead the reserves.

Haley Smith provided 16 points, and Kristina Walker added 10 for Herculaneum (14-13).

Potosi 57, Ste. Genevieve 22

STE. GENEVIEVE – With a full week to rest and prepare for the postseason, the Potosi girls delivered an outstanding defensive effort to reach the Class 4, District 2 title game.

The Lady Trojans allowed only three points to Ste. Genevieve during the second and third quarters, and pulled away for a 57-22 semifinal rout on Thursday night.

Sophomore forwards Blair Sitton and Ava Robart netted 12 and 10 points, respectively, and Potosi (14-13) advanced to face four-time defending champion Central on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Nora Henry represented a key rebounding presence while adding nine points, and Paige West contributed eight points toward the balanced scoring effort.

Potosi never looked back after building a 27-14 lead at halftime.

Senior guard Alli Byington had nine points to pace Ste. Genevieve (9-15).