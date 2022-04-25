 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dodd chooses MAC basketball

  • 0
Dodd chooses MAC basketball
Alan Kopitsky,

Fredericktown High School senior Kyndal Dodd recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball and continue her education at Mineral Area College. Dodd has earned multiple all-district and all-conference honors as a 1,000-point scoring basketball forward and volleyball middle hitter, while also playing numerous positions for the soccer team as a three-sport standout. Also seated are her father Ray Dodd and mother Shannon Dodd. Standing, from left, are SEMO Sizzle club coach Matt Rubel, former Fredericktown coach Scott Davis, Mineral Area head women’s basketball coach Briley Palmer and current Fredericktown head girls basketball coach Micah Reutzel.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News