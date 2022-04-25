Dodd chooses MAC basketball

Fredericktown High School senior Kyndal Dodd recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball and continue her education at Mineral Area College. Dodd has earned multiple all-district and all-conference honors as a 1,000-point scoring basketball forward and volleyball middle hitter, while also playing numerous positions for the soccer team as a three-sport standout. Also seated are her father Ray Dodd and mother Shannon Dodd. Standing, from left, are SEMO Sizzle club coach Matt Rubel, former Fredericktown coach Scott Davis, Mineral Area head women’s basketball coach Briley Palmer and current Fredericktown head girls basketball coach Micah Reutzel.