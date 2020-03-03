Dragons advance to district title game

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Marysa Flieg had an enormous first half, scoring 20 of her game-high 24 points, leading the Ste. Genevieve girls basketball team to the Class 4, District 1 championship round.

The top-seeded Dragons outscored Sikeston 15- 5 during a pivotal second quarter, and secured a 60-48 semifinal victory on Monday night at Notre Dame High School.

Maci Reynolds connected three times from long range, and added 13 points while Megan Aubuchon tossed in 13 more as their squad made 9-of-13 free throws.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ste. Genevieve (25-1) extended its program record for single-season wins, and will face the tournament host, Notre Dame, for the title on Thursday night.

The contest was tied 15-15 through one quarter before Ste. Genevieve surged to a 30-20 halftime edge. Flieg was a perfect 6-of-6 from the line.

Sikeston (15-11) converted 9-of-13 free throws, and was paced by Taydrianna Barnett with 17 points.

Karris Allen chipped in 11 points, and freshman Shania Hodges added 10 in the second half.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0