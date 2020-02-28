Dragons avenge lone loss, earn Large-School repeat

BONNE TERRE – The Ste. Genevieve girls basketball team was heading down a familiar and frustrating path after trailing North County by 10 points in the first quarter.

But the Dragons responded with a flourish, and secured an outright MAAA Large-School championship for the second straight year on Thursday night.

Ste. Genevieve limited the Lady Raiders to single digits in each of the last three quarters, and prevailed 51-38 while avenging its lone loss of the regular season.

Maci Reynolds connected three times from beyond the arc, and made 6-of-8 free throws to compile a game-high 19 points for the Dragons.

Ste. Genevieve (24-1, 5-0) outscored the opposition 20-6 during a surge in the second period for a 27-23 halftime advantage. The margin reached 43-32 as the third quarter ended.

Megan Aubuchon contributed 14 points, and Marysa Flieg added 10. The Dragons finished 14-of-21 from the line as a team.

Ella Gant paced North County (18-7, 2-3) with 10 points while Kayleigh Winch added seven and Kamryn Winch scored six more.