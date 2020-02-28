Dragons avenge lone loss, earn Large-School repeat

BONNE TERRE – The Ste. Genevieve girls basketball team was heading down a familiar and frustrating path after trailing North County by 10 points in the first quarter.
But the Dragons responded with a flourish, and secured an outright MAAA Large-School championship for the second straight year on Thursday night.
Ste. Genevieve limited the Lady Raiders to single digits in each of the last three quarters, and prevailed 51-38 while avenging its lone loss of the regular season.
Maci Reynolds connected three times from beyond the arc, and made 6-of-8 free throws to compile a game-high 19 points for the Dragons.
Ste. Genevieve (24-1, 5-0) outscored the opposition 20-6 during a surge in the second period for a 27-23 halftime advantage. The margin reached 43-32 as the third quarter ended.
Megan Aubuchon contributed 14 points, and Marysa Flieg added 10. The Dragons finished 14-of-21 from the line as a team.
Ella Gant paced North County (18-7, 2-3) with 10 points while Kayleigh Winch added seven and Kamryn Winch scored six more.
The Lady Raiders, who jumped ahead 17-7 early on, dominated the first matchup in the semifinals of a MAAA Tournament.
You have free articles remaining.
Ste. Genevieve holds the top seed in Class 4, District 1, and will face either Sikeston or Dexter in the semifinal round on Monday at Notre Dame.
North County is seeded third in Class 4, District 2, and will meet Hillsboro in the first round on Saturday at Central High School.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Poplar Bluff 72, Central 65
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – Chance Campbell scored 19 points, and Poplar Bluff snapped a five-game losing skid despite quickly coughing up a 12-point halftime lead to Central on Thursday night.
The Mules received 13 points from Darian Webb and 12 more from Kendrick Brow to claim a 72-65 victory after the Rebels missed a potential go-ahead shot in the final minute.
Poplar Bluff (8-15) carried a 23-19 lead through one quarter. The contest stood at 58-58 after Central (19-7) mounted a comeback in the third.
Jason Pyatt provided a game-high 20 points, and Brent Wagner sank five 3-pointers to finish with 19 for the Rebels. Breven McMullen added seven.
Central suffered its third straight loss, and will host the Class 4, District 2 tournament next week at the No. 1 seed, facing either Farmington or De Soto on Tuesday.