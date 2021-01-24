Dragons bump win streak to eight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – All four senior starters scored double digits Saturday, and the Ste. Genevieve girls basketball team defeated Saxony Lutheran 61-34 on a neutral court.

Maci Reynolds netted 10 of her 17 points during the first quarter, helping Ste. Genevieve (12-4) notch its eighth consecutive victory.

Marysa Flieg finished with 14 points while Megan Aubuchon added 12 and Sydney Bumgardaner posted 12.

The Dragons built a 24-9 lead through eight minutes, and were ahead 42-17 at halftime. They will host North County for first place in the MAAA Large-School division on Monday.

Saxony Lutheran received 12 points from Abagayle Britton plus seven from Maddox Murphy, and made 7-of-9 free throws as a team.

