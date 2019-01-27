STE. GENEVIEVE – Jordanna Walk-Robison was prepared to give her team a pregame speech stressing the need to stay focused on the task at hand.
The Ste. Genevieve girls were on the verge of achieving program history at home on Saturday night. As it turns out, they either had no idea, or simply weren’t thinking about it.
“I’m in the locker room before the game, and I can tell the girls are nervous,” Walk-Robison said. “So I said, ‘Let’s talk about the elephant in the room.’
“They said, ‘What are you talking about?’ So then I suddenly had to make up something else.”
Her reference regarded a regular-season conference championship that had always eluded the Dragons, despite having a string of winning seasons and several decorated players to their credit.
Ste. Genevieve officially broke that longstanding drought by defeating Potosi 44-25 and clinching a share of the MAAA Large-School title following a solid third quarter.
Maci Reynolds posted game highs with 12 points and six steals for the Dragons, who can secure a perfect mark in league play against last-place Fredericktown on Monday.
Sydney Bumgardaner provided 12 rebounds, six points and five assists, while reserve freshman Abby Moore chipped in seven points and six rebounds.
Marysa Flieg and Megan Aubuchon join Reynolds and Bumgardaner within a promising sophomore group that perhaps appears to be flourishing ahead of schedule.
Ste. Genevieve (13-3, 4-0) has won six consecutive games, and arguably holds an inside track to the No. 1 MAAA tournament seed after avenging an early-season road loss to Arcadia Valley.
“This summer, we went down to the Rib City Shootout in Dexter. And I saw something just click, said Walk-Robison, currently in her first full season as head coach. “It kind of faded at the beginning of the season, but now, I’m starting to see it again.”
Senior guard Peyton Blair opened the contest with a 3-pointer, but Potosi (5-12, 1-3) could never consistently find its offensive rhythm.
Freshman Madeline Bradley saw her first action late in the third quarter, and paced the Lady Trojans with six points. Senior guard Cameryn Yount added five.
Olivia Coleman grabbed seven rebounds, but was injured when her head contacted the floor while falling with possession as the halftime buzzer sounded. She was still dealing with blurred vision after the game.
The Dragons suffered their own offensive struggles, but took the lead to stay at 9-6 on a Reynolds triple. Bumgardaner hit a baseline jumper to create a modest 14-9 lead at the break.
Ste. Genevieve allowed very few second chances along the boards to Potosi, and began to create some separation as ball movement found junior Ella Reed for three straight baskets in the third quarter.
Reynolds netted her third 3-pointer after draining seven of them against Farmington two nights earlier, and Aubuchon added a weak-side putback to make it 31-13.
“At halftime, I told the girls that there were a lot of outside factors coming into the game,” Walk-Robison said. “We just had to relax. When we play good defense, then we tend to relax on offense.
“Rebounding is a huge part of our game. Tonight we had a height advantage, and tried to use that as much as possible. We always want to do a better job of blocking out, though.”
Flieg added two field goals in the fourth quarter, and Moore’s 3-point shot yielded the largest Ste. Genevieve cushion at 42-15 before the Potosi bench sparked a 10-2 closing spurt.
The Dragons managed to grind through a low-scoring tussle against North County, and gained further attention across the conference with a dominant 17-point win over Central.
Jennifer Humbolt, the lone senior on the varsity basketball roster and all-MAAA volleyball standout, was responsible for 19 points and eight rebounds against the Lady Rebels.
She contributed five points, three steals and three assists for Ste. Genevieve on Saturday.
“We had a chat the day of the Central game,” Walk-Robison said. “And I told [Jennifer] that she had a chance to look back when she’s 25 or 30, and say what no other Ste. Genevieve basketball senior could by winning the first conference championship.
“The light bulb came on, and she wanted it. I have really seen a turnaround in her since Christmas. She is stepping up as a leader, and I think she is having fun.”
Jordayn Mercer made three steals for Potosi, which forced 15 turnovers while committing 23 in defeat. The Lady Trojans play their conference finale at Farmington on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.