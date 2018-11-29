STE. GENEVIEVE – Senior guard Jennifer Humbolt swooped in for an offensive rebound, and scored through contact as her three-point play instantly sparked the Ste. Genevieve girls basketball team.
The Dragons contested shots heavily while forcing 16 first-half turnovers on the defensive end, and exhibited further dominance along the boards on Wednesday night.
Sophomore forward Sydney Bumgardaner powered her way to 18 rebounds, 11 points and six steals as Ste. Genevieve defeated St. Vincent 52-25 in pool play at the Valle Catholic Tournament.
Humbolt posted a second double-double for her squad, notching a game-high 17 points along with 13 rebounds while Maci Reynolds tallied 14 points, four assists and four steals in the victory.
Ste. Genevieve (3-0) already owned all tiebreaker scenarios for a first-place finish entering its third and final round-robin game against Valle Catholic on Thursday.
Marysa Flieg banked in a jumper after Bumgardaner scrambled to control a St. Vincent turnover, and the Dragons were quickly rolling behind an opening 9-0 run.
Ste. Genevieve repeatedly produced second shots during possessions, and used a larger 12-0 outburst over six minutes to establish a 25-5 margin.
Reynolds splashed a 3-pointer that resulted from crisp yet patient ball movement, then dished a smooth bounce pass on the run to Katie Back for a cutting layup.
Humbolt cashed in a pair of uncontested field goals off steals near midcourt before the break, and Ste. Genevieve never looked back with a 33-8 advantage.
St. Vincent struggled to find its range amid a hasty tempo prior to intermission. Two of its three made shots were 3-pointers by reserve sophomore Mary Schwartz.
The Indians started the third quarter much better at the outset with a driving layup from Sara Kapp and long-range strike by Lexie Anderson, who netted a team-high eight points.
Reynolds countered them with eight points during the stanza, including two of her four 3-pointers on the night as the separation swelled to 47-18.
Bumgardaner continued to clear missed shots, and made a diving effort to secure a loose ball during a fourth quarter that featured only nine combined points.
Flieg chipped in six points with nine rebounds for Ste. Genevieve.
Crystal City 46, Valle Catholic 40
STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic knocked down enough jumpers to keep pace with the dangerous touch of Crystal City senior guard Kailey Kreig during the first half on Wednesday night.
But the Hornets adjusted to their offense to involve other threats from there, and executed numerous layups off designed screens to edge Valle Catholic 46-40 in tournament pool action.
Krieg finished with 19 points, including a dagger 3-pointer and ensuing transition layup as Crystal City built its largest lead at 46-37 with 2:24 remaining.
Valle Catholic (0-2) opened the third quarter with an entry pass as forward Reann Nickelson converted, and briefly moved in front 30-28 when Mallory Weiler added a steal and layup.
But the Lady Warriors were limited to 10 points over the final 14 ½ minutes of game action, including a 1-of-14 shooting stretch during the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Annie Waites added 14 points for the Hornets. She scored twice on inbounds plays during the third period, and beat the buzzer after for a 39-35 edge after catching the ball with six-tenths of a second on the clock.
Riley Siebert drilled a 3-pointer from straight away to bring Valle Catholic even moments earlier, but a perfect pick-and-roll feed from Taylor Sloan to Waites ignited a pivotal 11-2 response.
Weiler banked a cosmetic three from a difficult angle in the closing seconds to finish with nine points. Siebert tallied eight points and Rachel Loida made four steals for the Lady Warriors.
Mid-range shots by Weiler, Loida and Siebert staked Valle to a 15-9 lead late in the first quarter as turnovers prevented Crystal City from settling in.
Kreig was the exception to that trend. She buried a baseline jumper for her third field goal of the period, and landed a second 3-pointer before halftime.
The Hornets surged ahead 22-16 as Ashleigh Damazyn rattled in a 21-footer from the top of the circle when a cluster of players deflected the ball her way.
Valle then delivered its best spurt of the game. Forward Lauren Staab scored off a steal by reserve guard Mia Weiler, and Ella Bertram capped a 10-0 swing with an uncontested putback for a 26-22 lead.
Crystal City answered with six straight points going into halftime, and Kreig sank both free throws after being fouled with two-tenths of a second left.
Bourbon 56, Bismarck 45
CALEDONIA – The Bismarck girls trimmed a 12-point deficit by winning the third quarter, but Bourbon held on to prevail 56-45 in the Valley Tournament consolation round.
Bourbon outscored the Lady Indians 16-4 in the second quarter to lead 26-14. The margin was reduced to 33-25 entering the final period.
Brooklynn Fitzwater netted 20 points, and Chloey Hardy chipped in 10 for Bismarck (0-2), which will take on the host school for seventh place on Friday.
The Warhawks advanced to the fifth-place contest against Kingston, which defeated Valley 47-33 in the other consolation matchup.
