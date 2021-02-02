Dragons display urgency in conference three-peat

Sophia Horton paced the Lady Rebels with 14 points, and Jessica Hulsey netted 11 more. Aubree Eaton made five assists in the second half.

But practically nothing transpired favorably for the visitors during an empty five-minute stretch, as they missed six straight shots from the field and coughed up four turnovers.

Second-leading scorer Kaley Kimball picked up her second foul less than three minutes into the action when Aubuchon beat her to the low post on a backdoor cut.

Ste. Gen. forward Marysa Flieg tallied two baskets following a steal and offensive rebound, and Abby Moore hit an uncontested putback at 14-0 by the time Horton attempted her first shot.

Hulsey and Kimball began the second quarter with back-to-back jumpers from beyond 15 feet, but Central stalled again prior to intermission.

Reynolds dribbled about 30 feet from the basket without being disrupted, and Sydney Bumgardaner bobbled her pass before setting her feet for a swished 3-pointer with 4 seconds left.

The resulting 28-10 halftime spread ballooned to 37-13 when Aubuchon drove from the right elbow and finished a 3-point play.