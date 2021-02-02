Dragons display urgency in conference three-peat

STE. GENEVIEVE – After toiling several decades without a single MAAA regular-season basketball crown in program history, the Ste. Genevieve girls now have three in a row.
From an initial 15-0 run to a brilliant possession that consumed the last 49 seconds of the first half, the Dragons were clearly focused on completing their mission Monday night.
Ste. Genevieve calmly dictated tempo from the outset, committed only seven turnovers and avenged its New Year’s Eve loss against Central with a 53-41 home triumph.
Featuring an entire starting lineup with at least three years of varsity experience, the Dragons roared to their 11th straight victory and likely solidified the top seed in the MAAA Tournament.
Megan Aubuchon scored eight of her 15 points in the first quarter, sneaking behind the Central defense several times when trapping efforts backfired.
Maci Reynolds added 13 points while directing the offense from the top, and Ste. Genevieve (15-4, 5-0) won its 18th consecutive Large-School division regular-season game dating back to the 2017-18 season.
Central (15-3, 3-2) hoped to earn a potential three-way share of the title after stumbling earlier at North County, but could not match the sustained intensity or execution of the Dragons.
Sophia Horton paced the Lady Rebels with 14 points, and Jessica Hulsey netted 11 more. Aubree Eaton made five assists in the second half.
But practically nothing transpired favorably for the visitors during an empty five-minute stretch, as they missed six straight shots from the field and coughed up four turnovers.
Second-leading scorer Kaley Kimball picked up her second foul less than three minutes into the action when Aubuchon beat her to the low post on a backdoor cut.
Ste. Gen. forward Marysa Flieg tallied two baskets following a steal and offensive rebound, and Abby Moore hit an uncontested putback at 14-0 by the time Horton attempted her first shot.
Hulsey and Kimball began the second quarter with back-to-back jumpers from beyond 15 feet, but Central stalled again prior to intermission.
Reynolds dribbled about 30 feet from the basket without being disrupted, and Sydney Bumgardaner bobbled her pass before setting her feet for a swished 3-pointer with 4 seconds left.
The resulting 28-10 halftime spread ballooned to 37-13 when Aubuchon drove from the right elbow and finished a 3-point play.
Aubuchon outscored the entire Central team by herself through 19 minutes, and Reynolds splashed a triple to counter a Horton 3-point play and restore a 41-22 advantage.
The Lady Rebels offered their best challenge in the fourth. Eaton found Kimball for a corner three at 45-31 after Khloe Dischbein scored on a left-handed layup.
Ste. Genevieve came back with two important defensive stops, and Jayden Pullins sank two free throws after Hulsey’s 3-pointer cut the Central deficit to 49-38 with 1:13 remaining.
Bumgardaner totaled nine points with four assists for the Dragons, who also own impressive victories over strong Class 5 opponents Notre Dame and North County within the last three weeks.
Flieg amassed seven points plus eight rebounds while Moore had seven points and seven rebounds. Ste. Genevieve was 10-of-20 at the line compared to 6-of-9 by Central.
If the rivals do not meet next week at the MAAA tourney, then a decisive clash could occur in the Class 4, District 2 championship round.
Kimball had nine points for the Lady Rebels, whose No. 1 state ranking since the preseason will likely be relinquished.