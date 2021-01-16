Dragons put Valle in early quandary

STE. GENEVIEVE – Megan Aubuchon scored 14 of her 19 points in the first half as the Ste. Genevieve girls basketball team pocketed its fifth consecutive win on Saturday.

Abby Moore provided 13 points, and the Dragons steadily attacked from the outset to defeat cross-town rival Valle Catholic 58-39 at home.

Ste. Genevieve (9-4) surged to a 38-16 halftime advantage, and was further propelled by Marysa Flieg with nine points and Sydney Bumgardaner with eight.

Hannah Fowler netted 18 points and fellow senior Bryna Blum tallied 11 more to pace Valle Catholic (7-9), which trailed 21-11 through one quarter of action.

The Lady Warriors had a decisive free-throw shooting percentage in defeat, sinking 8-of-9 attempts compared to 7-of-17 by the Dragons.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0