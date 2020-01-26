{{featured_button_text}}
Ste. Gen. Girls

Ste. Genevieve junior guard Maci Reynolds dribbles during a Central Christmas Tournament girls semifinal game against South Iron on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 in Park Hills

 Matt King, Daily Journal

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – The Ste. Genevieve girls basketball team responded defensively after halftime to preserve its unbeaten record in a hard-fought battle on Saturday.

The Dragons outscored Sikeston 17-7 during the third quarter, and benefited from the significant free-throw disparity to edge Sikeston 64-58 on a neutral court at Three Rivers College.

Maci Reynolds tallied nine of her 18 points in the opening stanza, and Ste. Genevieve (14-0) converted 13-of-24 from the line compared to 5-of-7 by the Lady Bulldogs.

Taydrianna Barnett and Karris Allen shared game-high honors with 21 points apiece for Sikeston (6-9), which carried a 35-32 lead into the break.

The Dragons eventually surged to a 49-42 advantage, and key 3-points by Marysa Flieg and Reynolds helped to solidify the victory.

Flieg finished with 17 points, and Sydney Bumgardaner added 16 within a balanced Ste. Genevieve trio in the scoring column. Megan Aubuchon chipped in seven more.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments