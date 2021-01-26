Dragons tighten defense, beat North County at line

STE. GENEVIEVE – Coach Jordanna Walk-Robison could be heard urging her Ste. Genevieve girls basketball squad to create more deflections during the second quarter on Monday night.
North County had successfully attacked the interior defense of the Dragons, resulting in three fouls against three different players prior to halftime.
Ste. Genevieve responded with several timely steals, and benefited from a lopsided foul disparity in the second half to win a first-place showdown in the MAAA Large-School division.
Megan Aubuchon and Sydney Bumgardaner scored 21 points each, and the Dragons prevailed 71-60 for their 16th straight regular-season conference win and ninth overall.
Maci Reynolds compiled 13 points plus 10 assists, and Marysa Flieg provided 10 points with six rebounds for Ste. Genevieve (13-4, 3-0), which closed on a gradual 13-5 run.
Kamryn Winch powered North County (12-3, 2-1) with 28 points and 11 rebounds – both game highs – as her team was hampered by 23 turnovers.
Tyler Conkright added nine points in defeat, and brought her club within 58-55 on a steal and coasting layup. The hard-fought battle would turn increasingly frustrating for the visitors from there.
The Lady Raiders were called for 15 fouls during the second half, compared to four against Ste. Genevieve. Two rulings were particularly questionable.
The Dragons protected a four-point cushion with possession for nearly 40 seconds, prompting Conkright to commit a common foul on the perimeter against Flieg with 1:19 left.
An intentional foul was called simultaneously away from the ball as Hanna Politte grabbed the jersey of Bumgardaner. Instead of letting the more severe infraction supersede, officials gave separate pairs of free throws to both Flieg and Bumgardaner before awarding the ball back to Ste. Gen.
Reynolds followed with another perfect trip to the stripe a few seconds later, going 8-of-10 for the night and putting the outcome farther beyond reach at 66-58.
Leading by five with exactly five minutes left, Bumgardaner released a long inbounds pass from her own baseline and across midcourt in the direction of Aubuchon.
North County senior Ella Gant reacted alertly and was first to reach the ball, tipping it away on a leap, but was whistled for the foul after the momentum of Aubuchon knocked her down.
The ensuing free throws restored a 56-49 margin after a warning was issued to the visiting bench. Ste. Genevieve made 20-of-26 attempts after halftime while the Lady Raiders went 2-of-4.
The controversy marred an otherwise tremendous clash between familiar foes. North County derailed a 19-game win streak of Ste. Genevieve last season at the MAAA Tournament.
The Lady Raiders broke a 40-40 tie when Winch received a lob pass and finished through contact for a 3-point play. Conkright found her center again for a 45-42 edge.
Bumgardaner sparked a crucial 10-0 answer with a tying 3-pointer and three free throws after being hacked her next shot before the third quarter ended.
Reynolds made it 52-45 with a midcourt intercept and layup, and Abby Moore had two hustling steals when diving along the floor to break up entry passes intended for Winch early in the fourth.
Ste. Genevieve grabbed an early 9-6 advantage when Reynolds connected outside, and regained a 13-11 lead when Aubuchon scored on a baseline cut.
But the Lady Raiders punctuated the opening quarter with an 11-2 push for their largest lead at 22-15 as Winch punched in three field goals and Emma Gaugel nailed two short jumpers off the bench.
Reynolds guided a pinpoint bounce pass into Aubuchon at the low block, and Bumgardaner swished a mid-range jumper to rally the Dragons to within one.
North County later got a tiebreaking 3-pointer from Politte a driving layup by Emily Veach to carry a 30-28 margin at intermission after each team shot 13 free throws in the first half.
Offensive rebounding heavily favored the Lady Raiders out of the locker room, resulting in three baskets from Winch, Conkright and Gant on third chances.
But Ste. Genevieve kept pace by forcing six turnovers in 4 ½ minutes, and Aubuchon was fouled on a fast break before squaring the tally at 38-38 from the line.
The Dragons control their destiny in pursuit of a third consecutive outright conference crown at home, facing Potosi on Thursday and Central on Monday.
North County could not capitalize on a favorable 15-0 differential in bench scoring.