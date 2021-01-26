Dragons tighten defense, beat North County at line

The Lady Raiders were called for 15 fouls during the second half, compared to four against Ste. Genevieve. Two rulings were particularly questionable.

The Dragons protected a four-point cushion with possession for nearly 40 seconds, prompting Conkright to commit a common foul on the perimeter against Flieg with 1:19 left.

An intentional foul was called simultaneously away from the ball as Hanna Politte grabbed the jersey of Bumgardaner. Instead of letting the more severe infraction supersede, officials gave separate pairs of free throws to both Flieg and Bumgardaner before awarding the ball back to Ste. Gen.

Reynolds followed with another perfect trip to the stripe a few seconds later, going 8-of-10 for the night and putting the outcome farther beyond reach at 66-58.

Leading by five with exactly five minutes left, Bumgardaner released a long inbounds pass from her own baseline and across midcourt in the direction of Aubuchon.

North County senior Ella Gant reacted alertly and was first to reach the ball, tipping it away on a leap, but was whistled for the foul after the momentum of Aubuchon knocked her down.