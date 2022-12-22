Dragons weather errors for third straight victory

STE. GENEVIEVE – Persistence helped the Ste. Genevieve girls basketball team navigate its share of rocky situations amid a highly physical battle on Wednesday night.

The Dragons unofficially committed 34 turnovers against active pressure from Herculaneum – 17 in each half – but broke through it just often enough to gain the late advantage.

Senior guard Alli Byington drilled a tiebreaking 3-pointer from the left corner with 6:22 to play, and Ste. Genevieve survived a nervous closing stretch to prevail 45-39.

Kiki Asher and Jamison Kemper scored nine points each. Kayden Huck ripped down 11 rebounds while equaling Byington with eight points for the Dragons.

Hustling forward Amia Moore shined for Herculaneum with nine points, 14 rebounds and six steals, but her team squandered a plethora of extra scoring chances from within a few feet.

Haley Smith totaled eight points and eight rebounds for the visiting Lady Blackcats, who grabbed their final lead on a transition layup by Taylor Thompson at 33-31.

Ste. Genevieve (5-2) countered with a 12-2 run that began on the ensuing trip up the court, as Huck drove and dished to Asher for a quick catch and tying bank shot from the low block.

Staffen battled on the glass to extend a possession before scoring through contact, and Byington drew the crucial fifth foul against opposing forward Jillian Jarvis with the margin at 43-35.

Herculaneum (5-3) closed within four on a driving runner by Maria Castillo-Orellana, but yielded a layup as Lexi Warren broke past the trapping defense.

The Dragons were unable to protect the ball three separate times over the final 45 seconds, yet allowed no points during that span as the visitors missed a flurry of chances near the basket.

Ste. Genevieve, which overcame a 3-of-11 effort from the line in the fourth quarter, will face the host squad on Monday in the first round of the Central Christmas Tournament.

Kristina Walker amassed six steals overall, and Thompson picked up three in the opening period to help Herculaneum jump ahead 12-6 on a second-chance basket by Smith.

The Dragons found Kemper inside for two early field goals, then utilized their weapons along the perimeter to lead 15-12 on consecutive 3-pointers by Huck and Asher.

Herculaneum had a premium chance to create separation once regaining a 16-15 lead on a free throw by Thompson, who had coaxed Huck into her third foul while obtaining a rebound.

Ste. Genevieve concluded eight of nine disjointed possessions with turnovers, but got a tying putback from Ava Meyer before trailing 21-19 at halftime.

Bri Abt provided 10 rebounds for the Dragons off their bench.