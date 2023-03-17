St. Paul Lutheran High School senior Brylee Durbin signed a National Letter of Intent on Thursday to continue her education and play NAIA basketball at Williams Baptist University, located in Walnut Ridge, Ark. Durbin amassed 2,035 career points over four all-district seasons, and will graduate as the all-time leader in scoring, assists and steals for the Giants. She was also a captain and six-rotation player for the St. Paul volleyball program. Also seated are her father Ben Durbin and mother Becky Durbin. Standing, from left, are St. Paul athletic director Justin Ford, head basketball coach Andy Sherrill, TC Hoops club coach Terry Helm and Williams Baptist head women’s basketball coach John Mayberry.