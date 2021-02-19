Durbin proves clutch as St. Paul edges Kingston

FARMINGTON – After fearlessly attacking off the dribble throughout much of the game, Brylee Durbin capped her stellar performance on Friday night with an ice-cold, long-range dagger.
The sophomore guard drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer with 37 seconds left, and helped the St. Paul girls earn a thrilling 54-52 victory over Kingston that featured 16 lead changes.
Both clubs had practiced sparingly over the past two weeks due to school cancellations caused by winter weather, but returned to shake off the rust only days ahead of district play.
A matchup between two of the premier players in the area saw each shine brightly as Durbin dueled with Kingston star junior Madison Nelson for top scoring honors.
Durbin tallied 14 of her career-high 36 points in the fourth quarter, and punctuated the Giants’ triumph with a calm swish from the left corner after inbounding behind the goal and receiving the return pass.
She also finished with six steals, while forward Riley Petty chipped in nine points and six rebounds for St. Paul (10-11), which won the turnover margin handily at 18-11.
Kingston (12-8) was looking to extend the highest single-season win total in program history, and had two separate chances to either tie or regain the lead in the closing seconds.
Nelson showed patience before missing a 22-footer around a high screen, but Allison Hahn tracked the offensive rebound to save possession as a timeout was granted with 5.6 seconds left.
St. Paul extended pressure from guards Hollie Davis and Molly Clements against Nelson once the ball was inbounded, and Grace McMillen made the clinching steal after Nelson passed to nearby Tonia Jenkins.
The Lady Cougars missed six free throws during the final stanza, and could not capitalize on 35 points and nine rebounds from Nelson in defeat.
Nelson gave the visitors momentum and a 42-38 lead with two field goals over the last six seconds of the third quarter. She immediately made a steal off her made layup, and hit another one at the buzzer.
But St. Paul opened the fourth with six straight points. Durbin banked in a tough twisting scoop in the lane, then made a steal and tying layup before Petty caught an entry pass and scored for a 44-42 edge.
Durbin found the bottom of the net once again while working through traffic at 51-47, but strong work along the glass and an important defensive stop helped Kingston respond late.
Ashley Johnston muscled in a putback that also drew the fifth foul against Petty, and her 3-point play was followed by a go-ahead transition layup by Nelson with 1:04 remaining.
The Giants trailed 28-27 at halftime, but moved in front 36-33 on a Petty basket in the paint after Olivia Ayers got a friendly bounce on a 3-pointer that kicked high off the rim and fell through.
Nelson countered with two straight driving finishes, and the Lady Cougars closed the third quarter on an encouraging 9-2 push.
Durbin and Jenkins each nailed triples in the back-and-forth opening period, but their respective teammates also contributed points on designed plays.
Davis found Petty on a lob for her second field goal to bolster St. Paul, while Jenkins finished a couple of backdoor cuts while netting five of her eight points early on.
Kingston enjoyed the largest advantage for either side at 22-16 after Hahn received a feed along the baseline from Johnston, who then hustled in for a trailing putback after Jenkins earned a steal.
McMillen countered with 3-pointer for St. Paul, and the difference remained within two possessions or less for the remainder of the evening.
St. Paul sank 14-of-22 free throws overall, including 12-of-14 by Durbin, and will face Bunker in the first round of the Class 1, District 3 tournament on Monday.
Johnston grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds and had seven points for Kingston, which hosts Clearwater in the Class 3, District 3 opener on Monday.