Durbin proves clutch as St. Paul edges Kingston

Nelson showed patience before missing a 22-footer around a high screen, but Allison Hahn tracked the offensive rebound to save possession as a timeout was granted with 5.6 seconds left.

St. Paul extended pressure from guards Hollie Davis and Molly Clements against Nelson once the ball was inbounded, and Grace McMillen made the clinching steal after Nelson passed to nearby Tonia Jenkins.

The Lady Cougars missed six free throws during the final stanza, and could not capitalize on 35 points and nine rebounds from Nelson in defeat.

Nelson gave the visitors momentum and a 42-38 lead with two field goals over the last six seconds of the third quarter. She immediately made a steal off her made layup, and hit another one at the buzzer.

But St. Paul opened the fourth with six straight points. Durbin banked in a tough twisting scoop in the lane, then made a steal and tying layup before Petty caught an entry pass and scored for a 44-42 edge.

Durbin found the bottom of the net once again while working through traffic at 51-47, but strong work along the glass and an important defensive stop helped Kingston respond late.