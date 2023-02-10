PARK HILLS – Jade Roth reached for her face, discovered a bloody nose, and instantly headed toward the bench where trainer David Buerck was waiting to provide fast treatment.

An intense and highly physical semifinal game in the MAAA Tournament was moving into crunch time, and the urgency was mounting for Farmington without its top scoring weapon on the floor.

Roth returned just in time to score on an inbounds play as time expired in the third quarter, and joined point guard Anna McKinney in leading the second-seeded Knights to the championship game.

Farmington delivered a pivotal 15-0 scoring run, and withstood a ferocious effort from Small-School division champion West County to claim a 41-33 victory on Thursday night.

The Knights committed one turnover in the entire second half following 10 earlier miscues, and earned a chance at redemption for a 30-point regular season loss against top seed Central on Saturday night.

Roth compiled 24 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks on a punishing night when most shots from the paint either drew contact or were at least heavily contested.

McKinney notched all eight of her points during the final stanza, and also contributed five steals plus four assists for Farmington (19-3).

The clash of state-ranked programs – separated by two class sizes – was marked by wild momentum shifts and tenacious defense.

West County (18-4) trailed 26-25 before scoring on three straight possessions in the fourth quarter, showing no reluctance to attack the congested interior.

Alexis Hedgcorth powered in two shots off corner passes from Lilly James, and Gracie Wright sank a jumper to give the third-seeded Lady Bulldogs a five-point lead with six minutes left.

McKinney countered with a massive 3-pointer – her first field goal of the game – then made a steal to set up tying free throws by Roth, whose subsequent basket signaled the final lead change.

A slashing layup by McKinney made it 35-31, and Grace Duncan wrestled away a rebound to extend the Knights’ next possession. Roth sealed the outcome late with a putback 3-point play.

West County was held scoreless through the first 5:25 of the game, but immediately capitalized as Roth and McKinney were given an opportunity to rest with a 5-0 lead.

Hedgcorth muscled in three quick field goals on a couple of passes from Alivia Simily, and Morgan Simily converted an offensive rebound before the first quarter ended.

The Lady Bulldogs were just getting started on dominating the remainder of the first half. Alivia Simily hit a driving layup and Wright buried her second 3-pointer on a 26-footer at the halftime buzzer.

West County carried a 21-11 advantage into the locker room, but Farmington fought back with a 9-0 surge. A second 3-pointer by sophomore Madison Mills soon tied the game at 23-23.

Roth was not the only Knights player sporting gauze when the evening ended. Forward Shelby Bowling also needed a patch-up for her nose.

Hedgcorth paced the Lady Bulldogs with 16 points and eight rebounds. Wright added 10 points, and Alivia Simily dished out five assists.

West County will meet North County for third place on Saturday.

Central 62, North County 34

PARK HILLS – The Central defense went from solid during the first half to nearly unbreakable on Thursday night while securing a spot in the MAAA Tournament final.

The top-seeded Lady Rebels forced 28 turnovers through a heavy emphasis on extended pressure, and yielded only eight second-half points to North County in a 62-34 triumph.

Sophomore Allysa O’Connor was on pace for a possible triple-double going into halftime, and drove fearlessly against taller defenders to finish with 18 points, five assists and six steals.

Khloe Dischbein shared game-high honors with 18 points, Kinley Norris added 10 more and Central (19-3) advanced to face Farmington on Saturday night.

Norris capped an initial 7-0 spurt with a 3-pointer, and the Lady Rebels built an 18-8 advantage when attacking layups from O’Connor and Dischbein closed out the first quarter.

Lauren Politte helped North County (11-10) settle down with eight points in the second period, including a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer that brought the margin to 36-26.

Paris Larkin paced the Lady Raiders with nine points and eight rebounds, and was often shadowed by multiple defenders, even when trying to receive a common inbounds pass in the backcourt.

O’Connor either deflected or stole several cross-court passes as North County was plagued by eight turnovers within the first 3 minutes, 8 seconds.

Larkin drained a 3-pointer and drove end to end for a pull-up jumper in the second quarter, but those field goals were answered by layups from O’Connor and Dischbein.

O’Connor achieved her most impressive points with a running scoop that crept over the rim and fell through while drawing a solid whack across the arm from center Lainey Calkins.

Norris opened the third quarter with a mid-range jumper for Central, and Halle Richardson scored as Taylor O’Connor located her off a quick steal to make it 40-26.

Calkins had the only two baskets of the stanza for North County, which faces West County for third place, and tallied eight points with 10 rebounds overall.

Alyssa O’Connor increased a 45-30 spread with consecutive 3-point plays to start the fourth quarter. Two free throws by Courtney Dortch polished off an emphatic 19-1 run.