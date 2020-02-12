Farmington contains AV; Lady Rebels oust Potosi

Central 70, Potosi 53

PARK HILLS – Three members of the Central lineup scored double digits before halftime by relentlessly attacking the basket during a 70-53 MAAA Tournament quarterfinal win over Potosi.

Sophia Horton compiled 27 points and 10 rebounds while sinking 10-of-12 free throws for the second-seeded Central (17-4), which will face Farmington in the semifinal round on Thursday.

Avery Norris scored her 14 points exclusively in the first half while collecting eight rebounds, and Kaley Kimball likewise had 12 points before the break.

The Lady Rebels began an early 11-0 run when Horton and Aubree Eaton scored while drawing fouls, and capped it on a mid-range jumper by Madison Holmes in transition.

Potosi (10-11) continued a season of adversity with four players from its opening-game rotation not in uniform on Tuesday. Their absence offered a chance for younger talent to gain valuable experience.

Kya Gibson netted a team-high 13 points, and fellow freshman Kadence Sadler added eight before she fouled out late for the Lady Trojans.