Active Farmington controls second half

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Farmington girls basketball team delivered a disciplined defensive effort while taking command against Valle Catholic during the third quarter.
Sophomore guard Anna McKinney netted two consecutive layups created by forced turnovers, and the Knights notched a 49-27 road victory on Friday.
The official cancellation of the MAAA Tournament quarterfinal and subsequent rounds Friday morning enabled the programs to finalize the matchup just hours before the opening tip.
With heavy snow in the forecast over the next few days, the host Lady Warriors were especially in need of game action with the Class 2 district playoffs just one week away.
Although the teams combined unofficially for 50 turnovers, Farmington (13-5) converted more fast-break chances, especially during a key 11-1 spurt.
Valle Catholic (8-15) executed smoothly as Sam Loida found Hannah Fowler cutting for a 3-point play out of halftime that made the difference 27-20.
Skylar Sweeney answered a corner 3-pointer, and Angelia Davis scored in the paint on an inbounds pass before Jade Roth found McKinney ahead of the pack for an uncontested basket.
Freshman Shelby Bowling capped the third quarter with a jumper in the lane at 38-21, then rejected a shot for the Knights to begin the fourth.
McKinney finished with 10 points and five steals. Davis added nine points plus a game-high 10 rebounds, and Sweeney chipped in nine points with four assists.
Fowler paced the Lady Warriors with 14 points and seven rebounds. She set up Emma Christine inside to snap a seven-minute field goal drought before finishing a feed from Ade Weiler.
Farmington answered with an outlet to Roth in transition, and Davis added a putback to make it 42-25 with less than four minutes remaining.
The initial possession of the game saw the Knights stretch the defense with numerous passes before forward Grace Duncan swished a 10-footer at the edge of the lane.
Fowler came back with two similar jumpers on quick release for Valle Catholic, which trimmed a 12-6 deficit to 15-12 after fellow senior Bryna Blum punctuated the first quarter with a baseline floater.
Farmington pieced together a 6-0 run for a 27-17 halftime lead. Sweeney kept one opportunity alive with an offensive rebound, and Duncan nailed a jumper in the closing seconds.
Freshman Brynn Johnson drained two triples to equal Roth and Duncan with six points each for the Knights.
Christine tallied six points and Mia Weiler made three steals as Valle Catholic played solid defense in defeat against the Class 5 opponent.