Active Farmington controls second half

McKinney finished with 10 points and five steals. Davis added nine points plus a game-high 10 rebounds, and Sweeney chipped in nine points with four assists.

Fowler paced the Lady Warriors with 14 points and seven rebounds. She set up Emma Christine inside to snap a seven-minute field goal drought before finishing a feed from Ade Weiler.

Farmington answered with an outlet to Roth in transition, and Davis added a putback to make it 42-25 with less than four minutes remaining.

The initial possession of the game saw the Knights stretch the defense with numerous passes before forward Grace Duncan swished a 10-footer at the edge of the lane.

Fowler came back with two similar jumpers on quick release for Valle Catholic, which trimmed a 12-6 deficit to 15-12 after fellow senior Bryna Blum punctuated the first quarter with a baseline floater.

Farmington pieced together a 6-0 run for a 27-17 halftime lead. Sweeney kept one opportunity alive with an offensive rebound, and Duncan nailed a jumper in the closing seconds.

Freshman Brynn Johnson drained two triples to equal Roth and Duncan with six points each for the Knights.

Christine tallied six points and Mia Weiler made three steals as Valle Catholic played solid defense in defeat against the Class 5 opponent.

