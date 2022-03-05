Farmington denied title as Notre Dame swarms

DE SOTO, Mo. – Jade Roth tilted her head back and gently exhaled in relief once she powered through contact for a made layup in the third quarter.

After a series of hopeful shots simply refused to fall, the star Farmington basketball forward finally obtained her first field goal of a frustrating season finale on Friday night.

Notre Dame handcuffed the Knights with stellar help defense, and senior guard Lexi Rubel delivered a masterful double-double to stamp a fourth consecutive district title.

Rubel finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds, and the Bulldogs limited their top-seeded opponents to 24 percent shooting for a 50-27 triumph in the Class 5, District 1 final.

Jenna Givens and Anna Garner combined evenly on a 4-of-4 start from 3-point range, and Notre Dame (20-6) never trailed while committing only eight turnovers and nine fouls.

Farmington (22-4) endured a scoreless drought that spanned nearly 10 full minutes of the first half, and suffered a second defeat to the Bulldogs in 18 days.

Roth produced team highs with seven points and seven rebounds despite the rough start, while Angelia Davis and Grace Duncan scored six each for the Knights.

Farmington hoped to capture its fourth tournament crown of the season. Notre Dame will instead move on to face either Webster Groves or Lift for Life in the state quarterfinal round next Saturday.

Givens ended with 14 points after striking four times from long range. Garner headlined the defensive effort along the perimeter by yielding no points to her opposing starting guards through intermission.

Davis and Duncan each sank two shots during the first quarter, but Notre Dame performed a clinic of communication and sharp ball movement over a gradual and ensuing 13-0 run.

Lexi Rubel cashed in a 3-point play on a cut as sister Tori Rubel dished one of her four first-half assists. Givens and Sydney Seabaugh added more separation with 3-pointers.

Freshman guard Maddie Mills saved the Knights from being completely blanked in the second stanza by nailing a triple with 43 seconds left. But the halftime cushion for Notre Dame still stood at 27-11.

Roth gave Farmington a positive start to the third quarter with a couple of steals, and found Sweeney streaking ahead for an uncontested layup.

But the remainder of the contest belonged to Lexi Rubel, a future Division I player at Tennessee-Martin. A putback and two strong bursts down the lane propelled her toward 15 second-half points.

Farmington drew to within 35-20 as McKinney picked up the carom from a Roth block, and raced end to end for layup with 7:09 left in the game.

Givens answered with another 3-pointer, and Lexi Rubel finished a left-handed layup at 43-23 after hitting the floor to control a scrambling rebound under the other basket.

The Bulldogs notched their 12th win in 14 games, a stretch that includes a blowout victory over North County in the district semifinals.

Farmington, ranked fourth in the latest Class 5 state poll, attempted only four free throws and sustained 12 turnovers. Davis collected six rebounds in the loss.

The Knights could be among the marquee postseason contenders again next season. Only senior guard Emma Gerstner will graduate from their current core rotation of seven players.

