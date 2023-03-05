FARMINGTON – Jade Roth posted a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and the Farmington girls advance to the Class 5, District 1 championship round on Saturday.

Anna McKinney and Madison Mills knocked down 3-pointers during an early 17-3 run to help the top-seeded Knights beat Hillsboro 59-41.

Farmington (22-6) will face Notre Dame in a title rematch from last season on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Knights won the regular-season meeting last month, also on their home floor.

Roth powered through a crowd of defenders to convert a 3-point play – her third field goal overall – to give the Knights a 21-8 lead at the first quarter concluded.

McKinney dished out nine assists and scored nine points to equal Mills, who sank three 3-pointers in the contest. Skylar Sweeney and Brynn Johnson each chipped in seven points.

Hillsboro (19-8) enjoyed its lone lead of the evening at 5-4 following a 3-pointer by Bailey Scallet, and concluded its first winning season since 2017.

Kaylee Hilton shared game-high honors with 14 points, and Ashley Hilton added for the Lady Hawks. The sisters kept their team with 43-32 on consecutive baskets in the fourth quarter.

Farmington received all 10 of its second-quarter points from bench players. Raylin LaCava sank a jumper and Shelby Bowling created a 31-18 halftime margin on a putback.

Grace Duncan had six points and found Sweeney on a backdoor cut at 36-20. Mills bookended the third quarter with 3-pointers to make the lead 41-26.

Roth, McKinney and Sweeney combined for an efficient 12-of-14 effort from the free-throw line in the final stanza. Baskets by Roth and Duncan restored a 51-36 advantage.