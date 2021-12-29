Farmington girls claim another tourney title; Nelson reaches 2,000 points for Kingston

FENTON, Mo. – The Farmington girls basketball team survived another tough challenge to the final minute, and claimed its second championship of the month.

Junior forward Angelia Davis scored 10 of her game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter, and the Knights held off hard-charging Battle 47-45 in the Rockwood Tournament final on Wednesday.

Farmington (10-1) used its stingy defense to carry a 29-19 advantage into the fourth quarter, and made enough free throws to hang on late once the Spartans responded.

Jade Roth finished with 13 points and Skylar Sweeney netted 11 more as the Knights added another trophy to their Southside Classic title four weeks ago.

Tayla Robinson scored 14 points and Nautica Washington totaled 11 more for Battle (5-5), which closed to within two with less than a minute to play before Sweeney and Anna McKinney converted at the line.

Farmington junior Grace Duncan was named event Most Valuable Player, and McKinney joined her on the all-tournament team.

West County 73, Kingston 42

LEADWOOD – Kingston senior Madison Nelson became the fifth girls basketball player in MAAA history to surpass 2,000 career points on Wednesday afternoon.

But the first semifinal contest of the FSCB Christmas Tournament belonged to top seed West County in a decisive 73-42 triumph on its home floor.

Lilly James finished with 17 points while Alexis Hedgcorth netted 15 and Bailey Skiles added 11 for the Lady Bulldogs, who will face Perryville for the title on Thursday.

West County (8-2) bolted to a 27-7 advantage through one quarter, and carried a 49-20 lead heading into halftime.

Nelson scored a game-high 25 points, and joined Shyla Tucker (Fredericktown), Kassie Walker (Arcadia Valley), Brooke Taylor (Bismarck) and Gracee Smith (Arcadia Valley) in reaching the lofty milestone.

Nelson moved past 2,000 points just 17 games after getting to 1,500 on the same night Smith – a current player at Mineral Area College – crossed the 2,000 mark.

Kingston (6-5) will play Valle Catholic for third place on Wednesday.

Perryville 45, Valle Catholic 39

LEADWOOD – Perryville extended a five-point halftime lead to double figures, and topped Valle Catholic 45-39 in the semifinals of the FSCB Christmas Tournament on Wednesday.

Perryville (5-4) advanced to face West County in the championship game for the third straight year on Thursday.

Mia Weiler scored 14 points to lead Valle Catholic (6-3), which faces Kingston for third place. Sam Loida and Ade Weiler each finished with eight points.

