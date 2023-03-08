FARMINGTON – The current senior class of Farmington girls basketball has several tournament titles and a conference championship listed among its memorable accolades.

But after failing to slow Notre Dame down in the second half on Tuesday evening, the talented group will graduate without a coveted district banner.

Notre Dame outscored the Knights 24-5 over an 11-minute stretch, and repeated as Class 5, District 1 champions with a 58-43 victory at Black Knight Fieldhouse.

Senior guard Anna Garner scored a game-high 17 points, and Tori Rubel finished with 16 points and seven rebounds as the Bulldogs avenged an overtime loss from last month.

Perimeter shooting helped Farmington grab a 30-24 halftime lead after Skylar Sweeney, Brynn Johnson and Madison Mills each nailed two 3-point shots.

But when Notre Dame adjusted its defense to better cover the deep corners, the Knights were unable to find a consistent threat inside of 15 feet as their hopes steadily faded.

The Bulldogs opened the third quarter with 3-pointers by Garner, Tori Rubel and Brie Rubel, and never looked back after surging to a 38-32 advantage.

The Knights did not expend a timeout to interrupt the key 14-2 run, and could not fully recover. They produced only two second-half field goals inside the arc.

Notre Dame (22-5) cruised down the stretch after Kate Rubel converted a 3-point play off a baseline cut to start the fourth quarter. Brie Rubel added another triple, and Tori Rubel made it 48-35 from the line.

The Bulldogs secured their sixth consecutive district crown, between Classes 4 and 5, and will take on John Burroughs in the state quarterfinals Saturday.

Kate Rubel chipped in nine points, and 6-foot-2 freshman center Nevaeh Lucious provided a defensive difference with five blocks.

Jade Roth, a future Division I volleyball player, totaled 11 points while primarily facing Lucious in her final varsity performance. Mills also tallied 11 points while Sweeney scored nine and Anna McKinney dished out five assists.

Sweeney sank her third 3-pointer to keep the Knights within 52-43. Garner answered with a clinching layup off dribble penetration, and Roth would foul out in the final minute.

Farmington (22-7) forced nine turnovers in the first half, but committed nine in the second. A 3-pointer by Mills and runner by Raylin LaCava gave the Knights a 14-13 edge after one quarter.

Roth, who surpassed 1,000 career points along with Sweeney earlier this season, answered two straight mid-range shots by Tori Rubel by drawing a double team and finding McKinney for a layup.

Garner scored through contact off broken pressure to regain a 20-17 lead for Notre Dame, but another momentum shift powered Farmington into the break.

Roth finished a quick turning pass from Grace Duncan, and Johnson nailed her second 3-pointer of the quarter. Mills and Sweeney hit back-to-back threes to punctuate a 13-2 surge.

But the Knights lacked enough movement away from ball, especially when Roth was guarded closely on the low block. Johnson was afforded just one shot amid limited action after halftime.

Notre Dame converted a solid 12-of-15 free throws compared to 2-of-4 by Farmington.