Farmington girls surge from down 10 in fourth

LADUE, Mo. – The Farmington girls allowed no field goals to Ladue over the last 6:15 of action, and roared back to steal a 43-40 road victory in their season opener on Friday night.

Sophomore forward Jade Roth paced the Knights with 13 points and 14 rebounds plus four steals, and netted consecutive baskets on entry passes to help fuel the comeback.

Ladue held a 39-29 lead in the fourth quarter following a jumper by Alyssa Lewis, but missed its last nine shots from the field against effective full-court pressure.

Grace Duncan made a steal and with 1:44 left to forge a 39-39 tie, and perfect trips to the line by Anna McKinney and Skylar Sweeney capped a closing 14-1 run by Farmington.

The Rams lost key starter McKayley Hopkins to an ankle injury during an otherwise strong third quarter, and Destiny Rogers missed from the right corner with a chance to force overtime.

Lewis finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Emma Smith and Lewis knocked down consecutive 3-pointers to open the contest for the host squad.