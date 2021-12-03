Farmington locks down title with tough defense

ST. LOUIS – After holding eight consecutive opponents to 40 points or fewer to begin last basketball season, the Farmington girls are establishing an even more impressive trend.

Characterized by athletic defensive pressure from all five positions, the Knights and their five starting juniors immediately made Lindbergh uncomfortable with a trophy at stake on Friday night.

Farmington forced 14 turnovers during the first half while committing only four fouls, and rolled to the Southside Classic championship with a 59-30 triumph at Oakville High School.

Junior forward Jade Roth compiled 17 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and four blocks, and joined guard Skylar Sweeney on the all-tournament team.

Sweeney added 14 points, including a couple of 3-point shots that helped propel the Knights to a 31-13 halftime lead. Angelia Davis provided nine points and seven rebounds.

Farmington (4-0) surrendered a minuscule average of 24 points over three event games, and has yet to yield more than 30 to any foe this season.

Grace Duncan produced a game-high six steals plus three assists, and located Roth along the low block with a bounce pass for a 16-8 advantage to punctuate the first quarter.

Lindbergh (3-1) was paced by Rory Conboy with nine points, eight rebounds and four steals, but numerous passes never reached its formidable sophomore center.

A steal and layup by Ella Wolfard created a 6-6 tie, but the persistent effort of Farmington sparked a pivotal 10-2 run that would never be equaled.

Anna McKinney connected on a perimeter pass to Roth in transition, then scored another fast-break layup after Duncan tipped and controlled a steal near the sideline.

Freshman Madison Mills sank her first of two 3-pointers off the bench, and Sweeney swished a triple from the opposite corner that made it 23-8 when Davis improvised in heavy traffic for an accurate kickout pass.

The Flyers suffered a few missed layups on successful broken pressure, and Roth rejected a couple of other chances as the Knights allowed only two second-quarter field goals.

Conboy tallied two baskets early in the third quarter, working against Roth for two offensive rebounds on an eventual putback, as Lindbergh made its nearest pursuit after the break at 35-19.

Roth dived after the ball multiple times once returning to the lineup and answered with eight points before the period concluded.

McKinney and Sweeney attacked openings in the lane for layups, and Roth caught an inbound lob to likewise score in the paint. The Knights carried a 47-21 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Molly Kroenlein chipped in seven points, and delivered the lone made 3-pointer for Lindbergh with 5:02 remaining in the contest.

Sweeney and Roth came back with steals that produced more transition points at 53-28. Senior guard Emma Gerstner capped the victory on the Knights’ fifth triple.

McKinney notched eight points and four assists for Farmington, which converted 12-of-20 free throws.

