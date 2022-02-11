Farmington pressure wears on West County

PARK HILLS – Farmington girls basketball coach Rusty Sancegraw gambled on future reward after junior Grace Duncan picked up her third personal foul in the first quarter on Thursday night.

Fellow starting forwards Jade Roth and Angelia Davis joined Duncan on the bench over a four-minute stretch heading into halftime, thus saving their collective energy.

Admirable work by the bench crew buoyed the Knights before increased defensive pressure rendered a toll on West County throughout the second half of a battle between state-ranked clubs.

Top-seeded Farmington forced 19 turnovers as both teams struggled with subpar shooting, and earned a 40-33 victory in the semifinal round of the MAAA Tournament.

Roth scored three field goals in the fourth quarter, and had a game-high 13 points plus seven rebounds while Davis provided eight points and Anna McKinney made four steals.

Farmington (17-2), currently fourth in the Class 5 poll, committed just nine turnovers and advanced to face rival North County for the championship on Saturday evening.

West County (18-4), the four-time reigning Small-School division champion and seventh-ranked Class 3 squad, was paced by junior forward Bailey Skiles with 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Lady Bulldogs unofficially shot 26 percent from the field, but stayed within 33-28 as Morgan Simily banked in an aggressive runner with about four minutes left.

Roth answered with a left-side layup, and stayed with her own miss for a second putback in the fourth quarter. Defense took care of the rest for the Knights.

Skyler Sweeney and McKinney spearheaded the effort to hound all-conference guard Alivia Simily along the perimeter from an active zone that yielded minimal passing lanes.

The Lady Bulldogs picked up seven points from forward Alexis Hedgcorth as Simily dished four assists, but suffered a collective slump from the outside.

Roth secured three early steals, and Sweeney muscled in a running scoop that was partially blocked on the way up to give Farmington an initial lead.

West County patiently moved the ball to create a 9-9 tie when the first quarter concluded after Skiles earned four separate trips to the free-throw line.

Lilly James nailed 3-pointer at 14-11, but a chance for the Lady Bulldogs to carry an edge into halftime fizzled when heavy contact on Alivia Simily’s drive was not called.

The contest instead remained at 20-20 after Farmington got a steal and layup from Emma Gerstner plus a putback by Shelby Bowling and 3-pointer from Maddie Mills.

Davis became a focal point of the offense once returning to the floor as the Knights found her near the basket for three field goals in the third quarter.

