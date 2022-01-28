Farmington regroups to rout rival North County

FARMINGTON – Head coach Rusty Sancegraw encouraged his Farmington girls basketball players to leave a tough loss against Central in the past earlier this week.

Another impressive performance by the Class 5 state-ranked Knights at the defensive end was equaled by their patient and efficient offensive approach in a hearty recovery on Thursday night.

Junior forward Jade Roth scored 15 of her season-high 23 points during a dominant second half to help Farmington thump North County 68-40 in a MAAA Large-School showdown.

The lopsided result created a three-way tie atop the conference between Farmington (14-2, 3-1), North County (12-4, 3-1) and Central (13-3, 3-1) with one game remaining.

The Knights forced 23 turnovers with expected emphasis on crowding the low post, and sealed the outcome with a 21-4 run over a 7-minute stretch.

“They were really down Monday night after that game. To see them come out tonight with the effort and intensity was great,” Sancegraw said of his team. “We had two really good practices, and everybody was focused on what we wanted to do.”

Skylar Sweeney finished with 18 points – nine in each half – and forward Grace Duncan posted team highs in the victory with six steals and seven rebounds.

The Lady Raiders carried a seven-game win streak into a battle that also carried future MAAA and district tournament seeding implications, but failed to gain steady traction against Farmington.

Paris Larkin paced North County with 14 points and nine rebounds, and assisted Hanna Politte on an aggressive layup early in the third quarter.

Star center Kamryn Winch followed with a putback that narrowed the gap to 36-29, but the remainder was firmly controlled by the Knights.

Winch surpassed 20 rebounds in a recent back-to-back outings against state-ranked opponents Notre Dame and Central, but was forced to work strenuously for everything she produced Thursday. She totaled 10 points, 11 rebounds and just two free-throw attempts.

Farmington used the athleticism and height of Roth to challenge entry passes as Duncan and Davis shared responsibilities along the back side of double teams.

“Part of the focus was to always have somebody in front [of Winch] and somebody behind,” Sancegraw said. “And then you just have to rebound the best that you can.”

Roth attacked for a layup to spur the Knights' pivotal surge after Duncan made a dazzling save of a loose rebound along the baseline. Sweeney coasted in uncontested after trading steals with Emma Gaugel.

Farmington pushed its lead to 50-34 as Roth connected from the baseline and drilled a subsequent 3-pointer before the third quarter concluded.

Sweeney curled her layup release around Winch early in the fourth, and Roth dribbled from the backcourt for a basket and foul to make it 65-38.

The Knights often selected mid-range shots while wisely avoiding the threat of being blocked near the rim by Winch.

“On a given night, any of the girls can lead us in scoring,” Sancegraw said. “You just have to be ready to take good shots that are open. I thought we did a job with that tonight.”

Anna McKinney knocked down a corner 3-pointer, and dished one of her four assists when Roth capped an opening 9-2 run. Davis added six points to create a 17-7 lead in the opening period.

North County trailed 28-13 despite getting a couple of powerful putbacks from Winch, and drew within 33-23 by halftime after Larkin pulled up to sink her third jumper.

Politte gave her squad a third player in double digits with 10 points, but McKinney was instrumental in holding the Lady Raiders without a made 3-pointer.

Farmington finished with a 14-2 margin in bench scoring after Maddie Mills, Emma Gerstner and Carissa Cassimatis sank triples in the fourth quarter.

