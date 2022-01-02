Festus absorbs comeback by Lady Cats

PARK HILLS – The Fredericktown girls basketball team solved the pressure of Festus with greater frequency on Friday morning after being afflicted by 11 first-half turnovers.

P.J. Reutzel and Kyndal Dodd pushed the tempo by dribbling quickly past midcourt defenders, and ignited a pivotal 12-0 run as the Lady Blackcats suddenly erased a nine-point deficit in the third quarter.

Dodd began to physically dominate the low post as the tight battle headed to the wire. Fredericktown suffered a setback, however, when the standout forward fouled out with 2:52 remaining.

Festus responded with an explosive layup from dynamic guard Josie Allen, and secured two important stops to eventually prevail 51-48 in the Central Christmas Tournament consolation final.

Allen was held scoreless during the opening quarter, but shined from there, notching 10 points on hot shooting in the second and 10 more in the fourth to finish with 27 points and three steals overall.

Festus (9-3) knocked down 8-of-11 free throws during the final period, and bounced back from a lopsided opening-round loss against No. 5 seed Potosi to place fifth among the eight-team field.

Reutzel capped her freshman debut at the tournament with 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists, and put Fredericktown (5-6) ahead 46-44 on two free throws with 1:35 to play.

Gabbie McFadden forced the turnover than enabled Reutzel to draw the previous foul, but the cousins could not connect on mid-range jumpers after Allen streaked in for the tying basket.

Allen went 5-of-6 from the line, including her final two with 2.1 seconds on the clock after Lydia Mell had drained a contested 15-footer to reduce a 49-46 Fredericktown deficit.

Emily Holt provided nine points and 10 rebounds in the victory, and engaged with Dodd in numerous physical battles along the boards throughout the contest.

Dodd finished a strong baseline move for a 40-39 advantage, and regained the lead for the Lady Cats at 42-40 on a putback with 3:09 remaining.

But her early foul trouble proved costly on the ensuing possession, as Holt drew contact on a made shot after receiving a smooth interior pass from Kinsey Benack.

Festus increased a 25-18 halftime margin to 29-20 as Allen sank a jumper. Dodd answered with a pull-up jumper of her own, and Mell scored twice as Dodd and Reutzel dished to her on the run.

Reutzel attacked for a fouled scooping finish on a 3-point play, then buried an open 3-pointer from the right wing for a 32-29 edge.

Allen promptly matched her 3-pointer before the quarter concluded, but Fredericktown curbed a 7-0 spurt by the Lady Tigers when Ava Penuel struck from long range at 36-35.

The Lady Blackcats jumped ahead 6-0 at the outset, predicated on solid perimeter defense, and maintained a 9-5 edge despite entering a drought over the next five minutes.

Festus pieced together a 13-4 push before intermission. Allen swished two triples in the second quarter, and senior forward Lily Knickman added two more field goals.

Dodd posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds while Mell tallied 10 points and seven rebounds for Fredericktown.

