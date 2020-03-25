Four MAAA basketball players named all-state

A talented girls junior class remained a cornerstone of MAAA basketball throughout the recent season. Three members of that group have earned the top individual accolade.
The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association announced its all-state honors on Wednesday morning after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of championships for Classes 4 and 5.
Central guard Sophia Horton, Arcadia Valley guard Gracee Smith and West County forward Dori McRaven were each selected for the first time along with Central senior Breven McMullen.
Horton averaged 18.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game this season as the Lady Rebels secured the MAAA Tournament and Class 4, District 2 championships. She shot 53 percent from the field and 77 from the free-throw line.
Smith preceded Horton and McRaven entering the 1,000-point club, and moved past 1,500 later in the season for a 15-12 Arcadia Valley squad.
She piled up 30-point games with regularity as the leading scorer in the conference, and netted a career-high 38 in a season-ending 58-52 loss against Woodland.
You have free articles remaining.
Smith averaged 24.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 steals per outing. She shot 52 percent overall and 81 at the stripe while draining 44-108 attempts from 3-point range.
McRaven became only the third all-state recipient in West County girls program history, and the first to accomplish that feat as a junior.
Her 23 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks per contest powered the 22-8 Lady Bulldogs toward a second straight MAAA Small-School crown and district final appearance.
McMullen helped Central capture its third district championship in four years, and was the lone all-state boys basketball player chosen from the MAAA.
McMullen scored more than 1,700 varsity points for the Rebels, including a season-high of 40 in just three quarters of action against Arcadia Valley.
He was part of a senior nucleus that swept the Large-School regular season and tournament titles as Central finished 21-8 overall.
Also of local interest, South Iron picked up four all-state selections – senior Michaela Ayers and sister Madison Ayers along with boys standouts Brock Wakefield and Drenin Dinkins. Holden Laughman of Lesterville was also chosen in Class 1.
Academic All-State awards were earned by seniors Cameron Stevens of West County, Abigail Cassimatis of Farmington, Katie Whited of Arcadia Valley and Mallory Weiler of Valle Catholic.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!