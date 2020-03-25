Four MAAA basketball players named all-state

A talented girls junior class remained a cornerstone of MAAA basketball throughout the recent season. Three members of that group have earned the top individual accolade.

The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association announced its all-state honors on Wednesday morning after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of championships for Classes 4 and 5.

Central guard Sophia Horton, Arcadia Valley guard Gracee Smith and West County forward Dori McRaven were each selected for the first time along with Central senior Breven McMullen.

Horton averaged 18.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game this season as the Lady Rebels secured the MAAA Tournament and Class 4, District 2 championships. She shot 53 percent from the field and 77 from the free-throw line.

Smith preceded Horton and McRaven entering the 1,000-point club, and moved past 1,500 later in the season for a 15-12 Arcadia Valley squad.

She piled up 30-point games with regularity as the leading scorer in the conference, and netted a career-high 38 in a season-ending 58-52 loss against Woodland.

